MLB Rumors: Braves trade buzz, Cardinals trade target, Cubs' Bellinger pivot
MLB Rumors: Rhys Hoskins still Cubs' top pivot from Cody Bellinger
For the past week, there has been a lot of buzz that the Chicago Cubs reunion with Cody Bellinger after he re-emerged as a star on a one-year deal in 2023 was the most likely outcome for the former NL MVP's free agency. But then came a bit of a shocker as the San Francisco Giants were recently predicted to be the club that ends up signing Bellinger.
Though the Cubs have finally seen dividends paid for their patience this offseason by inking left-handed starter Shota Imanaga, beating out other suitors like the Giants, Boston Red Sox and others. But reports all offseason have indicated that Jed Hoyer and the front office in Chicago still wants to fortify the lineup as well. So where would they turn if they miss out on Bellinger?
MLB Network insider Jon Morosi recently broke down the Cubs' possible option and noted that former Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins would be the "perfect" fit with Chicago, especially if the are unable to re-sign Bellinger.
Hoskins missed the entirety of the 2023 season with the Phillies in the final year of his contract after suffering a torn ACL early in spring training. Over six seasons in Philadelphia, though, Hoskins proved to be an elite power bat with 148 home runs, 149 doubles and 405 RBI in 667 games while posting an .846 OPS.
There is a possibility, based on some reporting, that the Cubs could land both Bellinger and one of Hoskins or Matt Chapman this offseason. However, the drumbeat for Hoskins to end up in Chicago has been steady all offseason long. It seems that, regardless of what happens regarding Belliinger, the Cubs should be considered the favorites for Hoskins until told otherwise.