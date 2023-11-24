MLB Rumors: Braves trade wishlist, Phillies-Trout trade idea, Yankees-Montgomery reunion
- Yankees take interest in Jordan Montgomery reunion
- MLB insider proposes blockbuster Mike Trout trade to Phillies
- Braves' trade wishlist includes aces and outfielders
MLB Rumors: A juicy trade proposal to land Mike Trout with hometown Phillies
The Los Angeles Angels are one Shohei Ohtani decision away from facing a serious period of introspection as a franchise. If the two-way megastar does depart for greener pastures, that could bring Mike Trout's future into sharp focus.
Trout, a three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star, has met the same regular season misfortune as Ohtani over the last six years. Los Angeles simply hasn't been able to field a competitive team. Trout has maintained his loyalty to the franchise and he has a full no-trade clause, but Ohtani's departure could push him (and the Angels) to consider alternate destinations.
The cross-town Los Angeles Dodgers have been floated as a potential landing spot, but Trout hails from the City of Brotherly Love. The Philadelphia Phillies have been unafraid of splashy acquisitions in recent years and the team needs another outfielder. Bryce Harper is making the shift to first base full time and Johan Rojas' offensive ineptitude in the playoffs raised serious questions about his immediate future.
Trout's age, recent injury history, and contract all provide adequate reason to pause. He's due an annual average of $35.5 million through 2030, his age-38 season. The Phillies already owe major long-term money to Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, not to mention the recently re-signed Aaron Nola. But, by that same token, it's Trout. When he's healthy, he's still one of the best hitters in baseball — .263/.367/.490 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs in 82 games (308 AB) last season.
A proposal from MLB.com scribe Anthony Castrovince involves sending Nick Castellanos and Justin Crawford, the Phillies' No. 3 prospect, to Los Angeles in exchange for Trout. That feels like a reasonable price for the legendary outfielder. There is undeniable injury risk tied to Trout, but Castellanos disappeared in the Phillies' NLCS defeat and only one top-five prospect is hardly beyond reason.
The Angels get another powerful bat to anchor the middle of their lineup post-trade and the Phillies bet on the upside of adding a three-time MVP to a lineup that already features Harper, Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and J.T. Realmuto.