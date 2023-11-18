MLB Rumors: Dodgers eyeing another superstar to pair with Shohei Ohtani
The Los Angeles Dodgers have grand plans centered on Shohei Ohtani.
The Los Angeles Dodgers' offseason plans center on the free agency of Shohei Ohtani, who is expected to command a record contract in the ballpark of $500 million despite his second UCL injury and concerns about his long-term status as a pitcher.
Ohtani was recently named the unanimous American League MVP, the perfect end chapter to six successful seasons with the Dodgers' cross-town rivals in Anaheim. There's a chance Ohtani anticlimactically re-signs with the Los Angeles Angels, but the general expectation is that he will seek an opportunity to compete in the World Series.
After six straight seasons of collective failure, it's hard to imagine the Angels representing his best opportunity to win games.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, won 100 games last season and Ohtani wouldn't have to move out of LA. It's a win-win. He would get to join National League MVP runner-ups Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman atop a potent lineup. Plus, the Dodgers are historically aggressive star-hunters. The Dodgers want Ohtani, but their plans don't stop there.
According to MLB insider Héctor Gómez, the Dodgers want to acquire Ohtani, then trade for his Angels teammate Mike Trout. The Dodgers are willing to give up "their best prospects" in exchange for Trout, a three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star.
Dodgers have bold plan to poach Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout from Angels
Obviously, signing Ohtani and trading for Trout is easier said than done. Ohtani is expected to have suitors from all over the country. He has rumored interest in the Atlanta Braves, while the Chicago Cubs (who recently signed Craig Counsell) and the Texas Rangers are obvious dark-horse landing spots.
If the Dodgers do manage to convince Ohtani to wear the white and blue, trading for Trout, who has a no-trade clause, is a whole different ballgame. The Angels would be wise to consider dealing Trout if Ohtani leaves, but he has to agree to the move first. Maybe Trout would endorse a 30-mile relocation to Dodger Stadium with Ohtani, but there's no guarantee.
The Dodgers have five top-100 prospects to dangle in potential Trout trade talks. Injuries have been a thorn in Trout's side lately. He only managed 362 plate appearances in 82 games last season, posting .263/.367/.490 splits — the worst marks since his rookie season. He can still tee off at the plate, but he's not the durable superstar of yesteryear. There is genuine concern about his ability to hold up over a 162-game regular season, and the Angels haven't even had to think about the playoffs lately. .
But, on the flip side, the Dodgers have the bats to cover for Trout's inevitable absent periods. He's a very expensive cherry on top — one who is notably under contract through 2030 with an annual average value of $35.5 million. In theory, the Dodgers can open games with four straight MVP winners in the lineup — Betts, Freeman, Ohtani, Trout. That would be unique and extremely intimidating, at the very least.
Los Angeles has big goals. Every front office should. Just don't be surprised if those goals end up difficult to realize, especially given Trout's ability to hand-pick his next team if trade rumors come to fruition. All he has to say is "I want to go home to Philadelphia" or "I want to stay in Anaheim," and that would effectively end the Dodgers' pursuit.