MLB Insider: Why Zach Eflin makes sense as trade target for the Atlanta Braves
In the immediate aftermath of Spencer Strider’s season-ending elbow injury, the Atlanta Braves appeared to be a legitimate threat to strike in the starting pitching market. But the rotation initially covered for the right-hander’s absence and appeared positioned to overcome the injury.
Since then, the Braves rotation has come back down to earth. The rotation now ranks 20th in baseball with a 3.63 ERA and ranks 27th in total innings pitched (233). And considering executive Alex Anthopoulos’ noted aggressiveness in addressing needs via trade, there’s a legitimate chance he could choose to do so once again.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today listed Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Zach Eflin as one possibility and if the Rays elect to sell, Eflin makes plenty of sense.
Why Zach Eflin makes sense for the Atlanta Braves
The Braves have plenty of familiarity with Eflin, having seen him pitch for the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies where he produced a 4.49 ERA in 127 appearances across seven seasons. He is a favorite among analytical teams and in his first season in Tampa Bay, he posted a 3.50 ERA in 31 starts. He’s struggled a bit this season, posting a 4.12 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 10 starts.
But Eflin’s FIP (3.68) suggests that better results are on the horizon. He’s also recorded a career-low 0.6 walks per nine innings, though his strikeout numbers (6.7 strikeouts per nine innings) are drastically lower than last season (9.4).
Still, Anthopoulos and the Braves front office have earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to rotation additions. Offseason additions Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez, both of whom came with significant questions, have been instrumental in keeping the rotation together and both appear headed for the All-Star Game.
Eflin, who signed a three-year, $40 million contract in 2023, comes with one more season of control. He’s a realistic trade target for Atlanta and would not require a major haul of prospects in return to acquire. But if there’s one thing to know about Anthopoulos, it’s that he’ll cast a wide net of targets and that Eflin is just one of many options that he will ultimately consider.