Buy or sell? 8 MLB teams on the edge and which way they should go
By John Buhler
With the 2024 MLB trade deadline roughly a week away, we have to figure out what team fits into what boxes. While clubs like the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be buyers, other teams like the Chicago White Sox, the Miami Marlins and the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be sellers. But what about those teams that lie somewhere in between?
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com outlined eight such teams that could be straddling the fence heading into this trade deadline. Some of the names he had listed were a bit shocking, mostly because aren't they on top of their divisions? Then again, you never really know what is going on when it comes to a small-market team that has overachieved during an interesting spot for the franchise. It is what it is.
Without further ado, here are the eight teams Feinsand had listed at the end of Tuesday's column.
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Chicago Cubs
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Guardians
- Milwaukee Brewers
- New York Mets
- San Francisco Giants
- Tampa Bay Rays
Buyers or Sellers: Diagnosing 8 fringe teams
Let's start with a team that probably arrived a year or two early last season, but has pulled back.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Entering the last week before the trade deadline, the Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves a shade over .500 at 52-50. This has the Snakes a game out of the last Wild Card spot in the National League. For a team that navigated the No. 6 seed in the NL a year ago all the way to the World Series, you have to go for it, right? Well, that team greatly overachieved, so I can understand why they may be selling.
However, you owe it to your fanbase to at least try and go for it to see what happens. Arizona built up a lot of newfound equity with its sprawling and transient fanbase. It would be a shame to at least not try to see if you can run it back. If the Snakes fade in the summer, then I would have no problem with them biting the bullet and entering the sellers market next year. For now, you have too much equity.
This was a fairly easy one to figure out, but given the elastic market in which they play, I understand it.
Which way should they go?: Buy
Chicago Cubs
At some point, we have to ask ourselves this: Will the Chicago Cubs every be a serious baseball team for as long as the Ricketts own the franchise? They seem to love every last stinking dollar they can get from their rabid fanbase more than actually putting a winning product out on the field. It has put Jed Hoyer in a difficult spot more years than not. I am leaning towards a complete reset here soon.
Wrigley Rooftops bias aside, the Cubs find themselves a few games below .500 at 49-54. The controversial hiring of former Milwaukee Brewers skipper Craig Counsell in-division did not take. At 4.5 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot, I would hit the sell button so incredibly hard in Chicago. This team is flawed in construction and must be torn down to the studs to have a better tomorrow.
Maybe by the time those new Sheffield Avenue apartments are built, we will have ourselves a winner!
Which way should they go?: Sell
Cincinnati Reds
Entering this season, I really thought the Cincinnati Reds were about to be a force to be reckoned with in the Senior Circuit. While they can be fun at times, and offer a lot of talent, they still feel like they are a year away from being a year away. While I would side with standing pat, as opposed to being a buyer or a seller this year, I can understand why management could be easily swayed in this.
I would say that a few of the Reds' top players should not be put on the market. Don't be stupid by trading the likes of Elly De La Cruz, Hunter Greene or Jonathan India. You are going to need those guys to contend for championships in the years to come. However, if another team wants a mid-level performer from your roster, I would see if you can strike a deal to land another solid prospect or two.
The Reds are too far back of the serious wild card contenders in the NL to really be seen as buyers.
Which way should they go?: Sell
Cleveland Guardians
This is dumb, but it is also the harsh reality of being the Cleveland Guardians. They are tied for the best record in the American League at 60-40. Cleveland also has a good bit of separation from the likes of Minnesota and Kansas City in-division. You would think that Cleveland would be all about adding to its already impressive roster. Well, this team does not have one of the biggest payrolls...
Still, I think you owe it to your fans to go for it. While I can understand that selling high on a few key pieces is how small-market teams like Cleveland try to stay competitive for years on end, this might be the best team Cleveland has had since the 2016 AL Championship squad. I don't know if we are approaching Mike Hargrove levels of coaching excellence, but Terry Francona would be proud, aight.
If you are selling off assets with one of the best records in baseball, you are not a serious franchise!
Which way should they go?: Buy
Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers find themselves in an interesting situation as well. They tried to sell off pieces last offseason. Corbin Burnes pitches in Baltimore, while Craig Counsell attempts to manage in-division with Chicago. Still, the Brewers have been the best and most consistent team in the NL Central all season long. At 58-43, they hold a five-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in-division.
I think what we have here with the Brewers is sometimes the rebuild doesn't take. While I don't know if they have another year or two in them to stay relevant in their current competitive life cycle, it always boils down to treating your fanbase with respect. There were years when Milwaukee didn't sniff the postseason. They future may look ominous, but right now, you have to see how far you can take this.
The best part is the Brewers can maintain enough assets to be high-priced sellers after a down 2025.
Which way should they go?: Buy
New York Mets
This was definitely the trickiest one for me to navigate. Let's be real. I am an Atlanta Braves fan, so I never enjoy seeing the New York Mets have success. However, I think members of both passionate fanbases will agree on one thing: The Philadelphia Phillies are super annoying, and we need to combine our powers to see them go down. Braves Country cannot do it alone, so we need you, Mets.
New York has overachieved at 52-48 on the year. There have been so many rumors about them trying to possibly trade first baseman Pete Alonso in a contract season. Cut it out with that nonsense! If y'all have a great final two months of the season, there is a chance that Alonso may re-sign. Furthermore, you owe it to your fans to prove the 2022 season was not an anomaly, and that y'all are here to stay.
I think having the Mets matter down the stretch makes baseball more interesting and way more fun.
Which way should they go?: Buy
San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants need to do something. I don't know what that is, but they have to do it. For the better part of my life, this was a well-run franchise, one that was always relevant when Barry Bonds played there, parlaying nicely into the Bruce Bochy run of World Series titles in the early 2010s. Now, what are the Giants? They are also five games back of the last wild card spot at 48-54.
San Francisco is in a very tough spot because even if they hit the reset button, what good is that going to do really? Arch rival Los Angeles has been excellent for the better part of two decades now. San Diego has been more good than bad in recent years. Now that Arizona is starting to come along, that just leaves y'all at the kids' table with Colorado. Not even Colorado wants to be sitting there, man.
The Giants find themselves in the awful middle of the National League, so they may need to reset it.
Which way should they go?: Sell
Tampa Bay Rays
I have talked plenty already in this post about even if you are a small-market team, you need to go for it if you are contending. Well, that is not the case for the Tampa Bay Rays, a franchise that has redefined what being a small market is over the last 15-plus years. This is a team that has played in two World Series, despite having a sad bag of crap of a stadium and one of the smallest fanbases.
Despite being a game or so over .500 at 51-50, it serves the Rays to potentially be sellers to avoid being 5150'ed. This team has maybe an ALWCS ceiling, possibly an ALDS zenith if we get lucky. I am struggling to see a way where Tampa Bay is a final four team in a deep American League this year. It is why I would consider selling high on a few high-priced assets, so you can reset, or reload for Tampa...
It could go either way, but I would probably entertain selling more than I would buying or standing pat.
Which way should they go?: Sell