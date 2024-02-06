MLB Rumors: Cardinals-Blake Snell buzz, Red Sox target sluggers, Jackson Holliday debut
- Red Sox targeting multiple power hitters
MLB rumors: Red Sox connected to multiple free agent power hitters
The Boston Red Sox have been far too quiet this offseason. The new management team under Craig Breslow has failed to affect the level of change fans desire after their last-place finish in 2023. Lucas Giolito will help on the mound, but he's not the top-line ace Boston has the ability (if not the willingness) to splurge for.
On the positional front, Boston let Justin Turner walk (to a division rival) and traded Alex Verdugo (to their greatest division foe). The Red Sox are in danger of a steep offensive decline. That said, free agency is far from over, and several impact bats remain available. According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, two names on the Red Sox's radar are Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler.
Duvall spent last season with the Red Sox, so he's the most natural "target." Boston can't afford to let another key bat walk. Duvall found consistent success after a rocky stint in Atlanta, slashing .247/.303/.531 with 21 home runs and 58 RBI in 320 AB. He's more of a situational piece than the true gems of free agency, but he can still change the tide of games with a single swing.
As for Jorge Soler, there would be a tricky balancing act with the lineups. He is almost exclusively a DH at this point, which would force Boston to suffer a negative defender in the outfield — either Soler or Masataka Yoshida, who currently occupies the Red Sox's DH slot. That said, Soler made his first All-Star appearance in 2023 with the Miami Marlins. He's arguably the best pure power source left in free agency. Last season, he slashed .250/.341/.512 with 36 home runs and 75 RBI in 504 AB.
Both would improve Boston's current outlook. It's past time for the Red Sox to get aggressive and start stockpiling talent to keep up in the frenzied AL East arms race.