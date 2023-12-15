MLB Rumors: Cardinals lose out on ideal starting pitcher reunion to their neighbor
The St. Louis Cardinals need starting pitching, that much is obvious. Then why weren't they more involved on Jack Flaherty and Michael Wacha?
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals need starting pitching. Yes, John Mozeliak added Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn and Sonny Gray, but the former two of that trio don't inspire much confidence. If St. Louis heads into the season with this starting rotation, they are in for a rude awakening.
Lynn led the majors in runs allowed, while Gibson gave up the most hits in MLB. Gray is the ace the Cards have been looking for, but he cannot do it alone.
While there are still plenty of starting pitchers available, two former Cardinals are off the board in Jack Flaherty and Michael Wacha, both of whom would have served as upgrades in the middle of the St. Louis rotation.
St. Louis Cardinals miss out on Jack Flaherty and Michael Wacha
Flaherty signed a one-year deal with the Tigers on Thursday night. Flaherty was traded to the Orioles at the deadline, and quickly spiraled out of control to the tune of a 6.75 ERA. Still, on a one-year contract a St. Louis return would've made a lot of sense.
Wacha is the far better pitcher at this point in his career, which is why he received a larger contract. The Royals signed Wacha to a two-year, $32 million contract, which is surprisingly affordable given the season he just had with the San Diego Padres. Wacha has pitched on back-to-back prove it contracts, and has done nothing but spin it. In 2022 with the Red Sox, Wacha had a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts. In 2023 with the Padres, his 14 wins and 3.22 ERA was about the only thing that went right in the San Diego rotation not named Blake Snell.
While both players were attainable, Wacha is the more frustrating miss. The Royals and Tigers are both rebuilding, small-market teams. Kansas City has spent over $100 million in free agency this season.
If the Cards want to make a playoff push in 2024, they need more ammo. Losing a bidding war to the Royals, of all teams, won't help the fan perception.