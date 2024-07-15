MLB Rumors: Cardinals MLB Draft surprise, Tanner Scott asking price, White Sox buzz
- Updated trade probability for White Sox stars Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr.
- Asking price for Marlins' Tanner Scott is high
- Cardinals get lucky with JJ Wetherholt pick at No. 7 in MLB Draft
It's the hottest time of year for MLB rumors. The MLB Draft is unfolding and the July 30 trade deadline is close on the horizon. Thankfully, FanSided's Robert Murray has all the latest info, which he revealed in the most recent episode of The Baseball Insiders with co-host Adam Wienrib.
Here is the scuttlebutt most worthy of your attention on this fine Monday afternoon. Check out the full episode for more valuable insight.
MLB Rumors: Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr. both very possible trade deadline movers
The Chicago White Sox continue to dwell at the bottom of the American League standings. It's time for new GM Chris Getz to leave his impression on the roster, which requires a drastic overhaul at the trade deadline. Few teams have less to lose and more to gain from a fire sale over the next couple weeks than the White Sox.
That doesn't mean Chicago needs to sell with reckless abandon, but it does mean the best White Sox players are available. All-Star Garrett Crochet and ultra-talented centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. have been the hottest names in trade rumors. And, according to Robert Murray, both are quite possible — maybe even probable — deadline movers.
"I do think that Garrett Crochet is ultimately going to be traded, but I don't think it's necessarily a lock... Luis Robert Jr., the odds of him getting traded. I think there's a fair shot of that for sure."
While Crochet's injury history and workload could give prospective buyers pause, the 25-year-old has been among the most dominant pitchers in baseball this season. He has a 3.02 ERA through 20 starts with 150 strikeouts in 107.1 innings. Crochet has almost doubled his career-high for innings pitched already, but so far, his success has not waned. He leads the AL in K's and should get a nice spotlight in this week's All-Star Game.
At 25, the health concerns feel a tad overblown, too. Crochet should have a long career ahead of him and the White Sox have two additional years of team control to leverage in trade talks. Per Murray, Chicago is letting teams know Crochet and Robert don't have to be traded this summer, as both are under contract for at least a few more years.
A Robert Jr. trade isn't quite as probable as a Crochet trade, but the upstart slugger is bound to garner interest from contenders in need of outfield power-hitting and athleticism. When he's healthy and in rhythm, Robert is an elite slugger, having smashed 38 home runs a season ago.
MLB Rumors: Marlins peg high asking price for Tanner Scott
The Washington Nationals traded Hunter Harvey to the Kansas City Royals over the weekend, setting the stage for what could be a transformative trade deadline. While several splashy names are circling the rumor mill, however, Robert Murray expects a "quiet" deadline based on conversations with league personnel.
Kansas City's outgoing haul for Harvey, which included five prospects, was reportedly a surprise to evaluators. That is the price for "controllable pitching," as Murray puts it, with the market skewed more toward buyers than sellers. High demand and low supply naturally drives up the asking price for valued assets, which is exactly the case with Miami Marlins All-Star Tanner Scott.
"Tanner Scott is drawing a lot of interest. I expect him to go, maybe sooner than later."
Again, though, Murray cautions against overzealous expectations for your team's trade deadline. With the exception of Kansas City, several front offices appear to be operating in a conservative manner.
"It’s like no one wants to get better. It’s weird."
When asked later in the show if the Marlins could trade Tanner Scott and Jazz Chisholm in the same trade package, Murray put the kibosh on that idea. He expects both to get traded in separate deals, with the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, and other offense-needy teams more invested in Chisholm, while Scott is perhaps the most coveted reliever available.
The talented southpaw has been a dominant force for the lowly Marlins, accruing a 1.34 ERA through 39 appearances (40.1 innings) with 45 strikeouts and a 1.066 WHIP. He has 14 saves to his name this season.
MLB Rumors: Cardinals shocked world with JJ Wetherholt MLB Draft pick
The St. Louis Cardinals lucked into JJ Wetherholt with the No. 7 pick in Sunday's MLB Draft. Once hailed as the presumptive favorite to go first overall, the West Virginia shortstop began tumbling down boards in the early stages of the draft. Robert Murray accounts his experience in the building.
"He was the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick, even minutes before the draft. All of a sudden, I'm finding out he's not going No. 1, he's not going No. 3, then I find out he's not going in the top five. All of a sudden, I hear buzz that the Cardinals are eyeing him and if he's there, he will be the pick... I think that was a home run addition by the Cardinals. Nobody in baseball will ever knock that pick."
A talented 21-year-old, Wetherholt is considered the best "pure hitter" from the college baseball ranks, per Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report. He hit .449 as a sophomore with a .787 slugging percentage, barreling 16 home runs in 55 games. There are defensive concerns when projecting to the next level, but Wetherholt immediately becomes one of the most intriguing bats in St. Louis' farm system.
Murray expects Wetherholt's eventual contract to come in overslot, meaning he will get more money than your standard No. 7 pick. This is a true investment from the Cards and a potential heist job, with no solid explanation given for why the talented infielder fell into St. Louis' lap.
According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wetherholt reported a dream bordering on a premonition to his adviser weeks ago. During a nap, the WVU junior allegedly saw visions of the St. Louis Cardinals. Now, that dream has become reality.
Whether he's equipped with psychic powers or not, though, it's clear Wetherholt ought to excite the Cards fandom.
