An emergency Astros-Angels trade after Josh Hader gives up another walkoff
By Mark Powell
When the Houston Astros signed Josh Hader to a five-year, $95 million contract, they certainly didn't expect to have bullpen issues this season with both he and Ryan Pressly at the back end of the bullpen. However, as Houston has learned the hard way, a bullpen takes more than just two closers. That's where the MLB trade deadline comes in.
Houston ranks middle of the pack in bullpen ERA. While it's not doomsday territory, the Astros need to improve in that department if they're to make the postseason out of the AL West. Hader and Pressly should improve in the second half and progress towards the mean. Nonetheless, Houston's rotation is in such poor shape thanks to untimely injuries that a move or two is warranted.
The Astros are just 2.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. However, Hader gave up a walkoff to Christian Vazquez of the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, thus heightening the need for bullpen adjustments moving forward. With only a couple of weeks remaining until the July 30 trade deadline, Dana Brown ought to be working overtime to find a permanent solution for Houston's pitching staff struggles.
Sure, adding a starting pitcher or two would help -- and frankly, might be a necessity. But the additions shouldn't end there. A closer in their own division would fit perfectly in the Houston bullpen with the likes of Pressly and Hader.
An Astros-Angels trade to fix the Houston bullpen and then some
Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez is expected to be a hot commodity come July 30. With the likes of Mason Miller off the table, Estevez is an attainable bullpen upgrade for many contenders, including Houston. Here's what a trade might look like. Estevez is in a contract year and makes just under $7 million. He's an affordable option in every sense of the word, and has 16 saves on the year paired with a 3.00 ERA.
Estevez has plenty to offer, and the in-division tax should be high. In return, the Astros would trade away two top-15 prospects from a relatively weak farm system.
Jose Fleury is Houston's seventh-ranked prospect, and though he has struggled in Double-A, he's not far from the major leagues. His low-90's fastball is a concern, but not as much given he pairs it with a low-80's changeup with plenty of fade action. Fleury's Corpus Christi teammate Michael Knorr is a starting pitcher whose fastball has jumped from low-90's to high-90's in just two seasons. With more development, he could make a significant jump in the system thanks to his slider and curveball, two promising secondary pitches.
Prospects are rarely home runs, even if they sound promising on paper. This trade offers potential to both sides, and is a rare in-division deal we can get behind.