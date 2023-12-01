MLB rumors: Cease timeline flipped with Cardinals interested, Guerrero trade chances Busy Winter Meetings incoming
- The Winter Meetings are thought to be very busy. Here's when to expect deals
- Will the Blue Jays trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?
- Dylan Cease's trade timeline might be far slower than expected
By Josh Wilson
Winter Meetings expected to be frenetic
We're just days away from the Winter Meetings starting. Every year, this is where plenty of the offseason's deals start. It's not always where they finish.
This year, the Winter Meetings are expected to be where plenty of action starts and finishes, with FanSided's MLB Insider Robert Murray reporting that there's a significant buzz among the league's decision makers expecting lots of action to complete in Nashville. Free agency and the trade market is expected to feature plenty of movement.
The Winter Meetings start on Sunday and officially wrap up next Wednesday, Dec. 6.
Both trades and signings have gained meaningful discussion the last several days. Expect plenty of key decisions to be made as teams look to put together their team for the 2024 season.