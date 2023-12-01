MLB rumors: Cease timeline flipped with Cardinals interested, Guerrero trade chances Busy Winter Meetings incoming
- The Winter Meetings are thought to be very busy. Here's when to expect deals
- Will the Blue Jays trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?
- Dylan Cease's trade timeline might be far slower than expected
By Josh Wilson
Dylan Cease trade timeline a big unknown
Yesterday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that a Dylan Cease trade was heating up, with it possible that a deal would go through before the Winter Meetings even started. He hinted that the Braves were front-runners, a great landing spot for Cease considering he grew up in Georgia.
Today, Ken Rosenthal reports that the White Sox's appetite for trade timing is actually far different: They're expected to wait until several big free agents come off the board (subscription required) to assess whoever still needs starting pitching most. The Sox would move on a trade if the offer is undeniable, but Chicago hopes to get a higher price from teams desperate for pitching that strike out in free agency.
Furthermore, Rosenthal reports the St. Louis Cardinals are in for Cease, which is a tad surprising considering team president John Mozeliak indicated it was unlikely the team's next big move would be another pitching move after the team landed Sonny Gray in the open market.
The differing viewpoints and information on Cease only further solidify the idea that things are moving and moving fast in the rumor environment right now. Keep it locked for updates!