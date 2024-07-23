MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger trade latest, Dodgers star chasing, a Skubal hypothetical
- A wild hypothetical trade to land Tarik Skubal in Baltimore
- Dodgers are looking at power hitters to flesh out dominant lineup
- Cody Bellinger trade is 'complicated,' but not impossible for Cubs
We are precisely one week away from the MLB trade deadline on July 30. A lot will happen over the next week, even if the overabundance of buyers could squeeze the market a bit. Several All-Stars are floating around the rumor mill, the rental market is flush with talent, and yes, all your familiar contenders are looking to operate aggressively.
Here is the latest scuttlebutt from around the league.
MLB Rumors: Tigers-Orioles trade hypothetical involves Tarik Skubal, Jackson Holliday
The Baltimore Orioles are probably the only team equipped to trade for Detroit Tigers fireballer Tarik Skubal. The 27-year-old, with two years of team control left on his contract, is the frontrunner for AL Cy Young. Detroit is rebuilding, but the Tigers have made progress this season. There is no internal or external pressure to trade Skubal.
It will require a king's ransom from Baltimore. Quite possibly an objective overpay. The O's need more starting pitching, both in the short term and for next season, when Corbin Burnes is expected to depart. Pairing Skubal and Burnes atop the rotation would cement Baltimore as favorites in the American League, although such titles mean little once the playoffs start.
There's a good chance the Tigers ask for the holy grail — Jackson Holliday, the MLB's No. 1 overall prospect. The 20-year-old middle infielder spent a brief stint with the O's this season but struggled before a demotion back to Triple-A. Detroit can afford a bit more patience, and Holliday still projects exceedingly well over the next decade-plus. It could cost even more, though, for Baltimore to get a deal across the finish line. Here's a projected trade pitch from Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
Baltimore essentially sacrifices two of its best assets — Holliday and 25-year-old rookie Heston Kjerstad — to land Skubal. That is a totally justifiable investment, especially if the O's commit to hammering out Skubal's inevitably massive extension. What makes this especially intriguing, however, is the second element coming back from Detroit. Jason Foley won't get the same buzz as Skubal, but he's a serviceable closer with 15 saves under his belt this season. The O's need another late reliever to insure against Craig Kimbrel's troubling postseason track record. This trade accomplishes that.
The O's essentially kill two birds with one stone. This stabilizes the rotation in a serious way. The offense is not a concern for Baltimore. Cedric Mullins' name has come up in rumors amid his offensive struggles, but if the Orioles are operating on the basis of priority, adding a starting pitcher and a late reliever are the first and second orders of business.
It has been said ad nauseum that Detroit essentially needs multiple future All-Star position players to consider dealing Skubal. This trade accomplishes clears that high bar. Holliday immediately becomes the future of the franchise, but Kjerstad can help the offense from day one. He's slashing .296/.406/.500 through 54 major league ABs this season.
MLB Rumors: Dodgers targeting Luis Robert Jr., Randy Arozarena on trade front
The Los Angeles Dodgers' front office is always aggressive. No team is operating with a greater blank check at the trade deadline. Shohei Ohtani has been as dazzling as expected, running out to the lead in the MVP race and anchoring the Dodgers' explosive, at times unstoppable offense. Still, there are holes in need of filling before the home stretch.
Los Angeles' entire starting rotation has been hurt, pretty much. The Dodgers are about to get back Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw, but adding another bankable starting arm wouldn't hurt. The Dodgers also need one more bat in the outfield, where depth has been a problem. Los Angeles has all the power in the world, but injuries can complicate even the best rosters.
As such, two former All-Stars are on the Dodgers' radar, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.
"But they would also like to add an everyday outfielder to join Teoscar Hernandez, deepening their lineup and allowing them to find the best platoon in their third outfield spot. The Dodgers have the depth and flexibility to target either a corner outfielder or a center fielder. The two best fits at the moment, according to people familiar with their thinking: Randy Arozarena and Luis Robert Jr."
Tampa Bay Rays leftfielder Randy Arozarena and Chicago White Sox centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. are considered the "two best fits," which clarifies what the Dodgers are prioritizing. It has been a struggle for both at the plate this season, but Arozarena and Robert are under team control through the 2026 season. Both were All-Stars in 2023, with Arozarena offering five-tool impact and Robert clobbering home runs on a regular basis.
Robert is three years younger and is generally viewed as the superior option, although his strikeout rate is cause for concern. He would join a Dodgers lineup helmed by some of the best bat-to-ball hitters in the league, though, so pure slugging should be enough to get by. His season has been a slow build after missing time with a hip injury, but Robert should be back in the swing of things (literally and figuratively) once the postseason arrives.
As for Arozarena, the numbers are concerning this season (.211/.313/.395), but he still has 15 home runs and a solid track record to fall back on. He, too, strikes out a lot, but the athleticism is plain as day and when he's hot, there are few more combustive hitters in the sport.
MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger trade is 'complicated' but not impossible for Cubs
The Chicago Cubs are officially shifting their focus to the 2025 season and beyond, according to team president Jed Hoyer. Even with the Wild Card in reach, Chicago is accepting the mediocrity of the current roster and the improbability of a second-half run. Craig Counsell was not hired to oversee a retool, but alas, here we are.
Jameson Taillon, Nico Hoerner, and Christopher Morel stand out among the loads of trade bait on the Cubs roster. Chicago isn't going to pursue rentals and will focus on adding players (or prospects) who can help in the future. If a teardown is what Chicago desires, however, there is an elephant in the room. What happens with Cody Bellinger?
The 29-year-old is sure to generate interest around the league, but as ESPN's Jesse Rogers intimates, trading the former MVP is a challenging proposition.
"On the position player front, Cody Bellinger's finger injury and contract status make a deal for him complicated as well — but not impossible."
Bellinger has been out for a couple weeks with a lingering finger issue. He's eligible to return before the trade deadline, but his health status remains undecided. He would need to be on the active roster for a trade to occur.
Beyond that, Bellinger inked a three-year, $80 million contract with Chicago in the offseason. He has opt-outs after each season, so there's a troubling lack of guaranteed team control. That salary number is sure to spook more than a few front offices, too. While trading Bellinger is not impossible, it's difficult to imagine the stars aligning. He would need to be healthy, and the team trading for Bellinger would need to willingly accept the inherent risks of such a complicated contract.
Still, in terms of star power, few players supposedly available at the deadline carry more of it than Bellinger. He has been one of the Cubs' few consistently productive hitters this season, slashing .269/.331/.410 with nine home runs and 39 RBI through 312 ABs. The slugging is down compared to last season, as every metric indicated it would be, but he's a highly disciplined plate presence who can headline a competitive offense.