MLB Rumors: The only way Corbin Burnes will end up with Chicago Cubs
Corbin Burnes will not be traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Chicago Cubs, but there is a reality in which he reunites with Craig Counsell.
By Mark Powell
Craig Counsell left the Milwaukee Brewers for the Chicago Cubs this offseason, thus making any trade between the two sides even more complicated. The Cubs and Brewers were already rivals, finishing 1-2 in the NL Central standings last season. Chicago failed to make the playoffs in part thanks to Counsell and the Brewers success.
The Cubs have long admired Counsell from afar. It's why they offered him over $8 million per year to make him the highest-paid manager in baseball. The Cubs are willing to spend on their roster this offseason, as well, but that likely will not include a move for Burnes.
Burnes will be a free agent after the 2024 season. He's in his final arbitration year, and that process did not go well in 2022. The Brewers ace was visibly disgruntled with the organization following the proceedings.
“There’s no denying that the relationship was definitely hurt from what (transpired) over the last couple weeks. There’s really no way to get around that,” Burnes said. “When some of the things that are said … they basically put me in the forefront of the reason why we didn’t make the postseason last year. That’s something that probably didn’t need to be said.”
MLB Rumors: How can the Cubs acquire Corbin Burnes?
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray did not mince words -- Burnes will not be traded to the Cubs this offseason despite his connection to Counsell.
"The Brewers are not happy about Counsell going to the Cubs. So why would the Brewers help not only Counsell, but their biggest division rival, by sending them one of the best right-handed pitchers in baseball? It’s not happening. You can forget about this," Murray wrote.
The only way Burnes will leave for Chicago is if he becomes a free agent after the season. If the Brewers do not trade Burnes this offseason, he could leave for any interested suitor in 2024. That's where Counsell and the Cubs come in.
Frankly, whether Burnes joins Chicago is in his own hands. Were he traded to a different team, he could very well leave in the offseason. Counsell has an edge, and he knows it.