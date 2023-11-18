MLB Rumors: Cubs assistant's loyalty to David Ross paid huge dividends for Mets
One of David Ross's former assistants turned down jobs with the Cubs, but has since been hired by the New York Mets.
By Mark Powell
When the Chicago Cubs moved on from David Ross in favor of former Brewers manager Craig Counsell, there was bound to be some blowback. However, it's safe to assume hiring Counsell is well worth it. Counsell is one of the best managers in baseball and has gotten the most out of Brewers rosters that, frankly, didn't quite match up to some of their high-payroll rivals.
Ross has handled his departure like a champ. He has nothing but good things to say about his time in Chicago, despite being blindsided by Counsell's hiring. Ross did admit to some bewilderment over his departure. Just weeks prior Jed Hoyer and the Chicago front office had expressed confidence in Ross as the skipper moving forward despite the Cubs late-season collapse.
"I am really thankful for the four years I got, coming from zero coaching experience to getting the chance to manage such a great organization that has impacted my life in a great way. There's great people there. I really don't have a whole lot negative to say, to be honest. ... I get mad from time to time but I have a lot to be thankful for," Ross said.
MLB Rumors: Andy Green, one of David Ross's top assistants, leaves for Mets
Chicago did honor a previous commitment made to some on Ross's staff, including Andy Green, who they offered a spot on Counsell's bench or elsewhere in the organization. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Green turned down that opportunity in favor of a fresh start elsewhere.
This isn't to say that Green turned down the Cubs job because of Ross specifically. However, the turnover from year to year is tough to ignore. For Green, if he's going to start anew anyway, why not do so in a role of his choosing? It seems the Mets satisfied that need.