MLB Rumors: Cubs threats for Cody Bellinger, Cardinals pitching target, E-Rod latest
The Chicago Cubs could lose Cody Bellinger in free agency thanks to these two teams, the St. Louis Cardinals new top pitching target, and who will sign Eduardo Rodriguez?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: A new St. Louis Cardinals pitching target
It might not be fair to consider Blake Snell a new target for the St. Louis Cardinals, but he might be their most realistic ace to target in free agency. Snell has had a career year in San Diego, looking much like the ace of old in Tampa Bay. Feinsand outlined the improvements Snell has made since mid-May, when some wondered if he would survive the season with the Padres:
"On May 19, Snell was 1-6 with a 5.40 ERA after nine starts, leading many to project that the 30-year-old was costing himself a ton of money in free agency. Since then, all he’s been isthe best pitcher in baseball, going 9-3 with a 1.48 ERA over his past 17 starts."
A few weeks ago, FanSided's Robert Murray discussed a possible fit for Snell and the Cardinals, suggesting that while unlikely, the Padres ace could be in play for St. Louis.
"The Cardinals typically do not get into bidding wars, which makes pursuits of Urias and Snell challenging. But their need for a starting pitcher has never been greater, especially as they attempt to win with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado on the roster...Mozeliak and the front office will surely make a call on Snell. But it’s more likely than not that the left-hander is playing elsewhere next season and beyond."
Murray graded the likelihood of a Snell deal in St. Louis as a 4.5/10, but it should be noted that Mozeliak has noted the need to add high-level starting pitching to the roster this offseason. Come Winter, the Cards old habit could die hard, and it would be for the best.