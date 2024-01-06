MLB Rumors: Cubs Imanaga update, Braves low-key move, Jorge Soler market
MLB Rumors: Jorge Soler market includes 4 major players
As MLB free agency has come to a stand-still, particularly at the top of the market, there could be some serious moves brewing in the upper-middle class of free agency right now. And one of the most intriguing candidates to come off of the board could be veteran slugger Jorge Soler.
On the heels of winning a World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 -- and winning World Series MVP -- after being traded at the deadline from the Kansas City Royals, Soler inked a free agency deal with the Miami Marlins. Though he missed roughly half of the season in 2022 with Miami, he returned to play 137 games in the 2023 campaign. The veteran right-handed bat slashed .250/.341/.512 on the season with 36 home runs, 24 doubles and 75 RBI.
Injury concerns might be there for some teams but, on the whole, the longtime DH who will be only 32 years old on Opening Day could be a big-time addition of a power bat to a lineup. So who is currently in the market for Soler as we get into the thralls of January?
According to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, the Seattle Mariners are one of the leading contenders to sign Soler, connecting their interest to the likely loss of Teoscar Hernandez in free agency. Beyond the M's, who also traded Jarred Kelenic this offseason, the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks were all mentioned as possible suitors with interest as well.
When you look at those clubs, it's easy to see that the market for Soler largely consists of potential contenders with looming uncertainty. However, adding a proven veteran with elite power like Soler -- and someone with a penchant for hitting well in big moments -- could help move the needle for one of these clubs.