MLB Rumors: Cubs major target, Mets scorned, Brewers-Corbin Burnes update
- Brewers' Corbin Burnes surfaces in trade rumors again
- Rangers' associate head coach Will Venable spurns Mets
- Cubs could target Matt Chapman in free agency
MLB Rumors: Brewers' Corbin Burnes could stick around after Brandon Woodruff injury
The Milwaukee Brewers' season ended with a disappointing loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the wild card round. Several major decisions loom, but few more significant than the future of 2021 Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.
Burnes has one year of arbitration left on his contract. The Brewers' ace is coming off another dominant season — 10-8 record with a 3.29 ERA and a league-best 1.069 WHIP — but he was involved significantly in trade rumors at the deadline and the small-market Brewers could be inclined to sell high before he demands a lucrative contract extension.
There's only one problem, however, and it could force teams eager to add Burnes to wait until free agency. Trade buzz was immediately silenced when Brian Woodruff suffered a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out for a significant portion of the 2024 season. With the yang to Burnes' yin out of commission, the Brewers can hardly afford to deal their top arm. Not if the goal is to get back to the playoffs.
FanSided's Robert Murray expressed as much when rounding up offseason rumors for the Baltimore Orioles, who are expected to heavily target pitchers.
"The trade options include right-handers Dylan Cease and Corbin Burnes, though Burnes could be unlikely to be moved considering Brandon Woodruff’s injury."
It would appear the Brewers' righty, who has been with the team since 2018 with three All-Star appearances under his belt, is here to stay.