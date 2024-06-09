Cubs have a surprising alternative to Pete Alonso trade that'll blow your socks off
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs lineup is lacking...something. Yes, that's the hard-hitting analysis you expect from me. The Cubs current freefall to last place in the NL Central has much of its fanbase in panic mode. While Jed Hoyer thrives around the margins, last place in a crowded division is not where the Cubs expected to be as we near mid-June.
Injuries and an inefficient bullpen have played a role in that underachieving, but Chicago invested far too much this offseason to rely on excuses. The Cubs should be in position to be buyers by the trade deadlines, and when that happens there are a couple of big-name players who could come off the board courtesy of Hoyer.
The Cubs have long been connected to Pete Alonso. The New York Mets slugger could slide into the DH role, thus pushing Christopher Morel to a part-time role or third base full time -- assuming he can do so without being a defensive liability. Alonso can also factor in at first base if Craig Counsell trusts him defensively at the corner, which would push Michael Busch elsewhere. Nonetheless, the Cubs have options if they acquire Alonso.
Why Pete Alonso isn't the Cubs only option at the MLB trade deadline
Alonso has long been linked to the Windy City, and that should continue this winter barring he doesn't sign an extension with the Mets or elsewhere. New York's season hasn't gone as planned, and thus they will be sellers at the deadline. They'd be wise to get what they can for a player as talented as Alonso.
If the Cubs believe the Mets asking price to be too steep, they could take a gander up north of the border, as the Toronto Blue Jays are emerging sellers. Toronto's AL East chances are a distant memory at this point.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, rival general managers consider the Cubs as a threat to land Vladimir Guerrero Jr., especially if Toronto puts Vladdy and Bo Bichette on the block. Guerrero Jr. has a year of arbitration left on his contract, as well, so the Cubs would not merely be acquiring a rental.
"Rival executives believe that if the Toronto Blue Jays don’t turn it around, and are unable to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to extensions, they will be open to moving them," Nightengale wrote. "The Chicago Cubs have privately discussed the possibility of trying to acquire Guerrero at the trade deadline."
Any trade for Guerrero Jr. would cost the Cubs some top prospect capital. An easy workaround could be trading Morel -- a young power hitter who can play third base for Toronto -- as well as some top prospect capital for Vladdy. While it sounds like a lot, dealing Morel and more could help Chicago hand on to the likes of Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Nonetheless, as Nightengale pointed out, it's become clear that Alonso isn't the only option for Chicago at this summer's deadline.