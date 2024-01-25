MLB Rumors: Cubs and Red Sox bidding war, Astros fall short, Rangers strike back
- Cubs and Red Sox bidding for reliever
- Astros miss out on left-handed slugger
- Rangers pivot to different reliever after missing on Josh Hader
The Arizona Diamondbacks continue their superb offseason, as they have reportedly signed Joc Pederson to a deal according to John Gambadoro of Arizonasports.com and 98.7 FM Phoenix.
Pederson makes a lot of sense for the Diamondbacks, who needed a designated hitter upgrade, but he also made a whole lot of sense for the Houston Astros, who really missed out here.
Pederson would've been helpful for Houston as they search for a left-handed hitting outfielder. Michael Brantley retired, and outside of superstars Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, the Astros are entirely right-handed. They could've used another left-handed masher like Pederson to balance out the lineup.
With Pederson off the market, it's hard to see where Houston goes from here. The only high-end bat that hits from the left side and is still available in free agency is Cody Bellinger, and that's not happening for a multitude of reasons. They could sign a lower-end player like David Peralta who can play left field and DH for Houston while hitting from the left side, or can even explore a potential trade.
Pederson would've made a lot of sense as a postseason-experienced player who could've added some balance to an order that lacks it. It'll be interesting to see where Houston pivots to from here, after missing out on a great fit.