MLB Rumors: Cubs and Red Sox bidding war, Astros fall short, Rangers strike back

  • Cubs and Red Sox bidding for reliever
  • Astros miss out on left-handed slugger
  • Rangers pivot to different reliever after missing on Josh Hader

By Zachary Rotman

Sep 4, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (45) throws during
Sep 4, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (45) throws during / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB Rumors: Astros miss out on left-handed slugger

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue their superb offseason, as they have reportedly signed Joc Pederson to a deal according to John Gambadoro of Arizonasports.com and 98.7 FM Phoenix.

Pederson makes a lot of sense for the Diamondbacks, who needed a designated hitter upgrade, but he also made a whole lot of sense for the Houston Astros, who really missed out here.

Pederson would've been helpful for Houston as they search for a left-handed hitting outfielder. Michael Brantley retired, and outside of superstars Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, the Astros are entirely right-handed. They could've used another left-handed masher like Pederson to balance out the lineup.

With Pederson off the market, it's hard to see where Houston goes from here. The only high-end bat that hits from the left side and is still available in free agency is Cody Bellinger, and that's not happening for a multitude of reasons. They could sign a lower-end player like David Peralta who can play left field and DH for Houston while hitting from the left side, or can even explore a potential trade.

Pederson would've made a lot of sense as a postseason-experienced player who could've added some balance to an order that lacks it. It'll be interesting to see where Houston pivots to from here, after missing out on a great fit.

