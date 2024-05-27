MLB Rumors: Cubs trade target, Luis Robert latest, Kyle Tucker's free agency
MLB Rumors: All eyes on Kyle Tucker's free agency
Right now MLB fans are focused on Juan Soto's upcoming free agency, and for good reason. They're wondering what kind of contract a 25-year-old on a Hall of Fame trajectory will get and from which team. Will the New York Yankees do what it takes to keep him? Will Steve Cohen and the New York Mets outbid them?
While all eyes are on Soto for now, this kind of attention will soon be given to Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker who is set to hit free agency at the end of next season. Yes, it's over a year and a half away, but USA Today's Bob Nightengale says that Tucker's free agency will be something to monitor in the not-too-distant future.
"With everyone is focused on Soto in free agency this winter and wondering just how much more than $500 million he’ll receive, all eyes will be on Astros All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker in a year. He’ll be a free agent after 2025, and he’s having another sensational season with a major-league leading 17 homers, 36 RBI and a 1.043 OPS."
Nightengale highlights just how good of a season Tucker is having, and that really cannot be overstated. Tucker is a bonafide MVP candidate. Not only is he leading the league with 18 home runs now, but he is also leading the league with 195 total bases while slashing .280/.409/.624 in 52 games. He's had an unbelievable May, helping the Astros turn their season around following a rough start.
Tucker being two years older than Soto likely means he won't be topping $500 million like Nightengale believes Soto will, but it'll be fascinating to see where he signs and for how much now that he has established himself as one of the premier players in the game.
MLB Rumors: Latest on Luis Robert Jr.'s trade deadline availability
The Chicago White Sox didn't expect to compete in the 2024 season, but not even they thought they'd be this bad. Chicago enters Monday's action with a 15-39 record which is not only the worst in the AL, but the worst in all of baseball.
Part of why it has gotten this bad for the White Sox has to do with their best player, Luis Robert Jr., being limited to just seven games before landing on the IL with a right hip flexor strain. Robert was coming off a career year last season in which he was an All-Star, took home a Silver Slugger, and finished 12th in the AL MVP balloting, so to see him go down early was tough.
With things looking so bleak for the White Sox, it's fair for fans to assume just about anyone on the roster will be available when the trade deadline rolls around. While that might be the case, don't expect Robert to go anywhere. Just listen to what Nightengale has to say.
"The Chicago White Sox are resisting all temptation to trade center fielder Luis Robert Jr., who is scheduled to return in June after being sidelined two months. Robert may be their best trade asset but he’s only 26 and is under team control through the 2027 season."
The White Sox can get a monster haul for Robert, a 26-year-old star center fielder with three more years of team control after this season, but are leaning towards keeping him. While that makes sense, it's fair to question that decision.
The White Sox are nowhere near being close to competitive, and the other teams in their division seem to only be getting better. By the time the White Sox might actually be somewhat competitive, Robert will be in or very close to free agency.
Trading him now would give them the best return given his team control, but it sounds more than likely that the White Sox won't consider that.
MLB Rumors: Potential Cubs trade target available
After getting off to a strong start, Craig Counsell's Chicago Cubs have struggled of late and enter play on Monday with a 27-26 record. They're still in second place in the NL Central, but are closer to the fourth-place Pittsburgh Pirates than they are to the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.
The Cubs have scored four runs or fewer in 10 of their last 12 games which is a bit surprising considering players who were injured like Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, and Dansby Swanson are now healthy. The Cubs are now 17th in the majors in runs scored which is not where they want to be.
Part of the reason why they're slightly below average in that area has to do with the production they've gotten from their catchers. The Cubs tandem behind the dish of Miguel Amaya and Yan Gomes has hit .172 with a 37 WRC+. They rank 29th in the majors in both categories, only ahead of the Miami Marlins.
With how bad things have been for Chicago of late and all season at the catching position, they'd be foolish to not look into an upgrade. Fortunately, Nightengale reported that Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz might be available.
"Teams are keeping a close eye on Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, who is having his career-best season, hitting .311 with four homers, 23 RBI and an .804 OPS. He’s a free agent after after the season."
Diaz makes a lot of sense for Chicago. Yes, his numbers are better at Coors Field than they are on the road, but he has hit .297 with a .774 OPS away from altitude. He'd be a major upgrade offensively over both Amaya and Gomes and since he's set to hit free agency at the end of the season, he won't cost too much for Chicago to acquire.
The Rockies will undoubtedly be sellers at the deadline, and the Cubs have a glaring need behind the plate. Nightengale does not link the Cubs or any team to Diaz, but it would not be surprising one bit to see rumors connecting the two sides begin at any moment given the Cubs' major need for offense particularly behind the plate.