MLB Rumors: David Ross could steal Padres job from former Cardinals manager
David Ross lost his job with the Chicago Cubs on Monday but could find an opportunity with a team in need of a new manager.
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago Cubs showed up to Hot Stove season with a blow torch. As the baseball world was waiting for Craig Counsell to make his decision on who to manage between the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, and Cleveland Guardians, a Wild Card team emerged, one that already had a manager.
Counsell and the Cubs agreed to terms on a record-breaking contract, but the thing is, they still had David Ross employed. Shortly afterward, the Cubs announced that Counsell was in, and Ross was out.
It was a rough way for Ross to lose his job. But, he may not be out of a job for long.
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres are considering adding Ross to their managerial candidate pool after finding out that he was being replaced in Chicago.
Other candidates considered for the job are Padres bench coach Ryan Flaherty, Los Angeles Angeles infield coach Benji Gil, and San Diego senior advisor to player development and former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt.
Padres considering interviewing David Ross for managerial opening
The Cubs threw a wrench in everyone's plans on Monday, especially for those looking to hire Counsell. But there was a domino effect before the announcement of Counsell to Chicago. The Guardians hired former catcher Stephen Vogt to succeed Terry Francona. The Mets hired Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza. Then, Ross found himself out of a job after the Cubs brought in Counsell to replace him.
It would certainly be wild if Ross, a former NL Central manager, were to get the job of Shildt.
The Padres have been seeking a new manager after they allowed Bob Melvin to interview and ultimately take the skipper job for the rival San Francisco Giants. Acee points out in his article that Shildt is still considered the favorite to be named the new skipper for the Padres. But, Acee notes that the Padres have been impressed with all of the candidates that made it to the finals. Mendoza was considered a finalist before he took the Mets job.
During Ross' four-season tenure with the Cubs, he led the team to the postseason in his first year during the 2020 truncated season. After finishing under .500 for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Ross nearly brought the team to a Wild Card berth this year. However, the team fell one game short of clinching the last spot, finishing a game behind the eventual National League champions, the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Overall, Ross has a 262-284 record as manager in Chicago.
As for Shildt, he spent the better part of four years as manager of the Cardinals when he replaced Mike Matheny during the 2018 season. He won the NL Manager of the Year award in 2019 when he led St. Louis to a 91-71 record, an NL Central title, and the NLCS, but lost in four games to the eventual World Series champions, the Washington Nationals.
Overall, Shildt went 252-199 in the regular season with the Cardinals while holding a 4-9 win-loss record in the postseason.
We will see how the Padres' managerial search will pan out. While Shildt, Flaherty, and Gil are in the mix, there's a possibility that Ross could enter the fray.