MLB Rumors: David Ross's right-hand man could leave for Guardians
With Andy Green interviewing for the Cleveland Guardians managerial job, the Chicago Cubs may have a hole to fill on David Ross's coaching staff for 2024.
By Curt Bishop
The Chicago Cubs finished in second place in the NL Central this season, posting a record of 83-79. They were nine games back of the division-champion Milwaukee Brewers.
However, like several other teams, the Cubs may soon have a hole or two to fill on the coaching staff.
According to Ken Rosenthal, the Cleveland Guardians have interviewed Cubs bench coach Andy Green for their managerial vacancy after Terry Francona retired at the end of the 2023 season.
Green a candidate to manage Guardians
The 46-year-old has served under Cubs manager and former World Series champion David Ross since 2020. He also previously managed the San Diego Padres from 2016-19. During his time as manager of the Padres, he posted a record of 274-366.
Green played just four seasons in Major League Baseball. He made his Major League debut in 2004 and spent the first three years of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Following a brief stint with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in 2007, Green closed out his career with the New York Mets in 2009.
Much like Craig Counsell, who appears to be another candidate to fill Francona's role in Cleveland, Green is a former player and could potentially bring some valuable experience and insight to a young Guardians team, which would make him an ideal candidate for the job.
Cleveland won the AL Central in 2022, but took several steps back in 2023, missing the postseason and finishing in third place with a record of 76-86.
With a young core intact, they'll look to bounce back in 2024 and return to the top of the AL Central. The team earned 92 victories in 2022 and reached the ALDS.
Filling the shoes of Francona will certainly be a tough task, but with several years of experience in the game, Green could emerge as the favorite to land the job.