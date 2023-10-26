MLB rumors: Guardians just became players for best manager available
Craig Counsell may be the top manager available. Though still under contract with the Brewers a few more weeks, he has become a candidate to fill the void in Cleveland.
By Curt Bishop
The Cleveland Guardians head into the 2023-24 offseason with some holes to fill.
Previous manager Terry Francona has decided to step away from the game, leaving a vacancy at the managerial position.
However, they may have a few candidates in play to replace the two-time World Series champion.
According to Ken Rosenthal, the Guardians have already interviewed Chicago Cubs bench coach Andy Green. Green managed the San Diego Padres from 2016-19. But Will Sammon of The Athletic listed another name that could be in play for the Guardians (subscription required).
Craig Counsell mentioned as in the running for Guardians job
Craig Counsell is currently at the helm for the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers. Despite having led the team to a 92-70 season, there is doubt over whether or not he'll remain with the Brewers. Sammon noted that the Guardians may be in play for Counsell.
Counsell is likely the top manager available right now, despite currently being under contract with the Brewers. His contract expires at the end of the 2023 season.
As a former player, he would bring valuable experience to a young Guardians ballclub that is looking to take the next step in the coming years.
The New York Mets are also in play for Counsell's services however, meaning the Guardians will certainly have some competition if they deem the Brewers skipper their top candidate.
Counsell has had plenty of success as manager of the Brewers. He took over the position in 2015 and has guided the Brewers to the postseason five times in the last six years. He has been in the running for National League Manager of the Year honors three times in his career.
With Francona gone, Counsell could potentially be the right man for the job in Cleveland as the Guardians attempt to put a difficult 2023 season behind them and look forward to 2024.
Cleveland finished with a record of 76-86 and came in third place in a weak AL Central division.