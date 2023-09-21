MLB Rumors: First 3 moves new Detroit Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg should make
The Detroit Tigers hired Jeff Greenberg as their new general manager on Thursday. Greenberg spent time with Scott Harris in the Cubs organization.
1. Address the Detroit Tigers starting pitching rotation
With Eduardo Rodriguez able to opt-out after the season is over and Casey Mize set to return after a pair of surgeries, Greenberg's first order of business is to figure out how to build the rotation for 2024.
Mize faced live batters Tuesday during Detroit's West Coast road trip, a positive sign. However, the No. 1 pick from the 2018 MLB Draft is expected to be eased back into the rotation. Matt Manning, who suffered another injury to his right foot when he got hit by a 119.5 MPH comebacker against the Yankees off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton.
While Detroit's pitching development staff has seen some major wins with right-hander Reese Olson, left-hander Tarik Skubal and most recently, right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long, the Tigers depth beyond that suffers a bit of a drop-off.
If Rodriguez returns, which version will the Tigers get? Will it be the pitcher who posted a 2.64 ERA before the All-Star break, or the current version with a 4.57 ERA? He was recently injured in his last start against the Dodgers but is expected to make his next start against Oakland. Will Greenberg turn to farm system starters like Ty Madden, Jackson Jobe or Keider Montero, who have been among the most consistent arms on the prospect side this season? Are they ready for the big leagues, or will he need to make trades to bolster the starting rotation?