MLB Rumors: Devin Williams trade, Joc Pederson suitor, Pirates call next
- Could Devin Williams be traded? It's unlikely, but the Royals are a suitor.
- Joc Pederson has interest from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't done making moves after Aroldis Chapman.
MLB Rumors: Pirates take their next steps towards contending over the next few seasons
Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting recently set the bar relatively low when discussing the team's expectations for the season. The bar was set at "contending throughout the season" rather than winning the division, going over .500 or making the playoffs.
But when this news of the low bar came out, the Pirates didn't seem to be too eager in acquiring the talent it takes to contend. Pittsburgh would change this outlook when they would make a move to acquire a veteran reliever, stealing him from other contedners in the process.
The pitcher in question is Aroldis Chapman, who signed with the Pirates for $10.5 million, making him the fourth notable name to sign a one-year deal with Pittsburgh this offseason.
The Brewers were actively pursuing Chapman when the announcement came that Pittsburgh had landed him. The Reds faithful were also hopeful for a reunion with Chapman, though the front office never mentioned this idea.
If the Pirates young core is able to stay healthy, this team could surprise a lot of people. Oneil Cruz makes his return this season and he looks to be one of the more exciting players in the sport.
Pittsburgh definitely seems to be putting their money where their mouth is, literally and figuratively. It'll certainly be interesting to see if the Pirates are able to compete throughout the 2024 season.