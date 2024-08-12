3 Dodgers next on chopping block after surprising Amed Rosario DFA, returns incoming
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a major move on Monday, activating Mookie Betts off of the IL. The former MVP winner is set to play for the first time in nearly two months for Los Angeles' series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Getting Betts back is awesome for the Dodgers as they gear up for the stretch run, but they made a curious decision to DFA Amed Rosario. Parting with Rosario, a player hitting over .300 who can play at several different positions, is something that really only the Dodgers can do.
What's even scarier is that Max Muncy, Tommy Edman, and Walker Buehler are all on rehab assignments in Triple-A right now, and are nearing returns off of the IL. That means that the Dodgers will only get scarier. It also means that more roster moves are coming. These three Dodgers players could be next when those veteran players make their returns.
3. It's hard to understand why Nick Ahmed wasn't already DFA'd
Choosing to DFA Rosario over Nick Ahmed is tough to understand. Sure, Ahmed is a better defender than Rosario, but is that really worth keeping around?
While Ahmed might've survived this past roster crunch, it's hard to predict that he'll remain on the roster when the Dodgers activate both Muncy and Edman sooner rather than later.
Ahmed is a two-time Gold Glove winner and remains an excellent defender, but that's all he provides. He doesn't have game-changing speed and has slashed .240/.380/.311 with two home runs in 66 games played this season (14 of which have come with the Dodgers.)
The Dodgers will be adding a Gold Glover in Edman sometime very shortly, and happen to already have a solid defender at shortstop in Miguel Rojas. An argument can be made that Ahmed should've already been DFA'd, and it's hard to imagine he won't ultimately lose his spot when more reinforcements arrive.
2. Jason Heyward hasn't hit enough to warrant a roster spot
The Dodgers will presumably get rid of an outfielder as Muncy and Edman return from the IL, especially with Betts slated to play right field coming off of the IL. The three who could conceivably be on the chopping block are Andy Pages, Kevin Kiermaier, and Jason Heyward.
Pages has had his struggles at times both offensively and defensively, but he easily has the most upside of the three outfielders. He should stay.
Kevin Kiermaier can't hit a lick anymore and has just one hit in 13 at-bats since being acquired by the Dodgers, but he can still defend and run at an elite level. He shouldn't be an everyday player, but he does have value as a potential defensive replacement and/or pinch runner late in games.
The outfielder with the least value is Jason Heyward. This is a bit disappointing as Heyward had a great year for the Dodgers in 2023, but the 35-year-old is slashing .204/.288/.377 with five home runs in 59 games this season. He isn't as good of a defender or runner as Kiermaier, so if Heyward isn't hitting, what value does he bring? He should be the next outfielder DFA'd.
1. Landon Knack could lose his roster spot when Walker Buehler makes his return
Walker Buehler is slated to be activated off of the IL to start Thursday's series finale in Milwaukee, fortifying their rotation even further following Clayton Kershaw's recent activation. Buehler joining the mix means someone needs to go, and Landon Knack feels like the easy solution.
This isn't really fair to Knack who despite being up and down between Triple-A and the majors for much of this season, has a 3.07 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts) for the Dodgers. He looks like a guy who can be a back-end starter right now, but this Dodgers team has an absurd amount of pitching depth.
Knack, while he has pitched well, can be optioned without being placed onto waivers. A guy like Brent Honeywell Jr. who might not be as exciting as Knack, does not have options, meaning he'd be subject to waivers and would almost certainly be claimed.
The Dodgers can send Knack down and keep him stretched out in Triple-A. With there being real injury risk with many of their pitchers, having Knack as insurance is a great thing and can come in handy down the stretch. Him getting sent down later this week is the consequence of him being a pitcher with minor league options.