MLB Insider: Why Dodgers are still linked to Willy Adames, and where Brewers go from here
Immediately after the Dodgers acquired Amed Rosario at the trade deadline, one rival evaluator texted that it left the shortstop position open in 2025 and beyond, which could position Andrew Friedman for a run at star free-agent shortstop Willy Adames in the offseason.
The Dodgers have long been interested in Adames, expressing interest in trading for the 28-year-old at various points throughout his career. But the Brewers have been hesitant to trade him, viewing him as the heartbeat of the locker room and one of baseball’s elite shortstops, as he’s hitting .246/.331/.428 with a .758 OPS, 17 home runs and 71 RBI in 111 games.
But it’s unlikely that the Brewers will be in position to give Adames the contract he seeks, as it should exceed $100 million. And even after an offseason that the Dodgers spent over $1 billion, they figure to have money to spend once again this winter. And it would surprise nobody in baseball if they made a run at Adames in the winter with that payroll flexibility.
Why the Dodgers make the most sense for Willy Adames
The Dodgers don't have a definitive long-term plan at shortstop. Despite acquiring Rosario, Los Angeles currently lists Nick Ahmed and Kiké Hernandez as the starters at the position. Both would immediately be usurped by Adames. As talented as Mookie Betts is, the infield isn't his natural position, either, and adding Adames would provide the Dodgers with more infield depth as a whole.
The Brewers were never likely to trade Adames at the deadline, despite the Dodgers assured interest in middle-infield depth. Milwaukee is in pole position for the NL Central, which leaves them with an obvious question.
If Willy Adames leaves, how does Milwaukee replace him?
The good news for the Brewers, of course, is that Adames’ replacement is likely already on the roster.
Joey Ortiz, one of two pieces that Milwaukee acquired for Corbin Burnes, has primarily played third base this season for the Brewers (85 games at third base out of 94 games). He’s emerged as an intriguing young player, hitting .242/.343/.390 with a .732 OPS, seven home runs and 32 RBI, and could move to shortstop in 2025.
If Adames leaves in free agency, having Ortiz as the favorite to win the shortstop job while adding a veteran option as insurance could make sense for the Brewers. But one thing is for certain: Ortiz is under contract until 2030 and figures to be an important part of the roster going forward.