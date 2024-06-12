MLB Insider: What are the chances the Brewers trade Willy Adames? Higher than you think
When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader in 2022, the clubhouses immediate reaction was of disappointment and shock. The team, which was in first place, cratered, ultimately missed the postseason and played part in David Stearns’ decision to step down as Brewers president of baseball operations.
The decision to move on from Hader stemmed from the Brewers attempting to maximize his value. By trading him with 1.5 years remaining on his contract, Milwaukee received Esteury Ruiz, Robert Gasser, Taylor Rogers and Dinelson Lamet. At the time, the trade looked like a huge whiff, especially since the Brewers attempted to move Ruiz to upgrade the offense. But the trade now looks like a coup after the team moved Ruiz in a three-team trade with the Braves and A’s to acquire William Contreras, who has since emerged as one of the best catchers in baseball.
Will the Brewers trade Willy Adames?
Now, the Brewers are faced with a similar situation with star shortstop Willy Adames. He is a free agent at the end of the year and appears highly unlikely to return to Milwaukee, especially after team owner Mark Attanasio told reporters: “Willy’s performance got to a point where it would be – we’ll see what happens after the season – but he’s going to command quite a significant package as a free agent.”
There were numerous suitors for Adames in the offseason, and there’s reason to believe that teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves would loom as potential fits at the trade deadline. A scenario that Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic proposed would be trading Adames to a contender – possibly the Dodgers – and acquiring prospects that would allow the Brewers to then acquire a Jesus Luzardo or Garrett Crochet type.
Such a scenario is logical, especially as the Brewers’ rotation continues to be decimated by injuries. But Adames is a leader and arguably the most important voice in the clubhouse. And as Attanasio said, “you just can’t put a price on his leadership.”
The Brewers had plenty of offers for Adames this winter, strong enough where Attanasio said that “If you put them into an analytic model there may have been some merit to build for the future.” But the Brewers elected to keep Adames, and there’s reason to believe they will do the same again at the trade deadline.
But as the Hader trade underscored, nothing can be ruled out in Milwaukee.