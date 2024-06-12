MLB insider floats surprising Brewers star as a trade deadline target
By Mark Powell
The Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation is in trouble. Through 67 games, the Brewers have used 12 starting pitchers, tied with the Atlanta Braves for most in MLB. Robert Gasser, Joe Ross, Brandon Woodruff, Jakob Junis and Wade Miley are all injured.
Milwaukee has performed admirably with a lack of pitching depth, holding a 6.5-game lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates and sea of other NL Central teams fighting for second in the division. Keep in mind that former manager Craig Counsell signed a record-breaking contract with the Chicago Cubs, the team's biggest rival, this winter. Brewers fans were devastated -- as Milwaukee has long been mocked as 'Wrigley North' by Cubs fans -- but the team brass put the work in. Now who's laughing?
Still, as MLB insider Ken Rosenthal points out, the Brewers would be wise to improve their rotation at the deadline. One of their best assets is coming off the books in Adames. However, is it wise for Matt Arnold to trade a valuable clubhouse presence with double-digit homers and an above-league-average OPS?
Could the Milwaukee Brewers trade Willy Adames this deadline?
Everything ought to be on the table for the Brewers. As Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic notes, Milwaukee's first options should be Jesus Luzardo of the Marlins or Garrett Crochet of the White Sox. Adames will not be part of trades for either player, as both teams would want prospects in return rather than an expiring contract.
However, a popular trade partner for Adames prior to this season was the Los Angeles Dodgers. The contenders match up as trade partners in many ways. Los Angeles needs middle infield depth and could move Mookie Betts back to the outfield. The Dodgers also have some valuable young pitchers available, but Rosenthal does say "Adames, with his club control dwindling, would not bring a young starting pitcher such as the Dodgers’ Landon Knack on his own."
Perhaps the Brewers could pair Adames with another young player, or decrease their asking price for an unproven starter. Either way, Milwaukee needs options, and dealing away Adames could be a way to gain depth at a position of dire need.