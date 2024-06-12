A Brewers-Dodgers trade for Willy Adames that still helps Milwaukee contend
The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers are two teams firmly in control of their divisions. But, both these teams have holes in their rosters that they would like to fill. The craziest part is, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal is under the impression that they could get together in a trade that benefits both sides needs, helping both teams contend.
The Dodgers could use another infielder to play up the middle with Mookie Betts. The Brewers have Willy Adames, an expiring contract, that they could be willing to deal away if the Dodgers will send them a young, controllable pitcher to fill Milwaukee's pitching needs.
This trade idea could come together quite perfectly, marking a rare occasion for two contending teams to make a deal that pushes both of them towards a World Series.
A Dodgers-Brewers trade for Willy Adames that benefits both sides
Adames has been good this year, but he is on an expiring deal which adds to the risk of trading for him. That's the kind of risk that the Dodgers are willing to take, and the Brewers may not be.
Sending Adames to the Dodgers for a pitching prospect would be perfect for both sides, but if the Brewers want an MLB ready arm, like Landon Knack, they will need to throw in a prospect of their own as well, as Knack holds more value than Adames alone.
In a perfect world, the Brewers could get Knack, an MLB ready pitcher, for Adames straight up. This allows them to shuffle their infielders around, find somebody else to play shortstop and acquire a pitcher they desperately need.
And Knack would be a huge addition for them. In 20.1 big league innings, Knack holds a 2.61 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP, both incredibly impressive from the 26-year-old. He would slot into the Brewers pitching staff perfectly.
Adames would be a huge add for Los Angeles, filling a role in the infield on either side of Mookie Betts. Adames would likely be a utility guy, playing anywhere across the infield as the Dodgers see fit. He's slashing .246/.330/.430 with 10 bombs and 17 doubles this year.
Boeve is a bit of a project, one that the Dodgers would be willing to take because the potential looks mighty promising for the young infielder. He's slashing .346/.423/.441 in 57 games across two levels of the minor leagues.
This trade would take a ton of negotiations to ever come to fruition. It may never come to be either. The Brewers may value Adames a bit more than expected, keeping a tight hold on him to make their playoff push and nobody would blame them. But don't rule out the idea of Milwaukee moving their shortstop to fix their pitching.