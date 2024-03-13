MLB rumors: Does targeted Dylan Cease replacement hint White Sox are close to trade?
- The Chicago White Sox might be targeting Dylan Cease's replacement.
- The Yankees are a wild card in trade negotiations in multiple ways
- A resolution to the Dylan Cease situation could be coming quickly
The Chicago White Sox are "getting more serious" about trading Dylan Cease, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The 28-year-old is slated to make $8 million in 2024, with another year of arbitration eligibility left on his contract. That unique intersection of affordability, team control, and production makes Cease an especially valuable asset.
We know the New York Yankees reached out following the news of Gerrit Cole's elbow twinge and subsequent MRI. New York did not include top prospect Spencer Jones in their offer, but the Yankees' interest in ongoing. Also in the mix, apparently, are the Texas Rangers. With Jordan Montgomery firmly out of the picture, and several starters sidelined due to injury, Texas is a natural fit for the ridiculously affordable Cease.
That affordability only extends to the financial front, however, as Chicago is rumored to be asking for more than the Milwaukee Brewers' return package for Corbin Burnes. Cease is not the same caliber of pitcher, but the age and contract situation is impossible to overlook. It's a huge advantage compared to acquiring an ace on an expiring contract.
Now, there is another sign of Chicago's redoubled efforts to offload Cease. According to Rosenthal's report, the White Sox are "engaged" with free agent RHP Michael Lorenzen, a 2023 All-Star who could serve as Cease's de facto replacement.
White Sox target Michael Lorenzen as Dylan Cease trade buzz increases
Lorenzen is also being targeted by the Yankees, so the White Sox will need to come with a suitable offer — or, ya know, trade Cease to New York. Last season was a tale of two halves for Lorenzen, quite literally. He began the campaign with the Detroit Tigers and made the All-Star team, posting a 5-7 record in 18 starts with a 3.58 ERA and 1.098 WHIP. Then, he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline, where he went 4-2 in 11 games (seven starts) while his ERA ballooned to 5.51, with a 1.458 WHIP.
By season's end, Lorenzen was fully demoted to the Phillies' bullpen. He essentially did it all backwards — he was excellent in Detroit, but he lost more games than he won because of the Tigers' paltry offense. In Philadelphia, surrounded by more talent, Lorenzen floundered and was subsequently benched, despite posting more wins than losses.
There's no telling which Lorenzen would show up to Chicago, but the White Sox probably hope that a return to futility in the AL Central can snap Lorenzen back to All-Star form. That would be quite helpful in the absence of Cease, who is one of the few solid options on the White Sox staff.
Aside from his rookie season, Lorenzen was not a regular starter in the MLB until his 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Angels. It's unclear how stable his future as a starter is, but few teams have a more pressing need than Chicago. He probably won't find a better individual spotlight.
As for Cease, it's clear the White Sox are motivated to trade him, no doubt afraid of the inevitable contract extension in a couple years. Last season was a struggle for Cease, who saw his ERA drop to 4.58 while his command cratered. But, he is now only one year removed from finishing second in Cy Young voting. He posted a 2.20 ERA the season prior. Given his age and the inherent lack of winning structure in Chicago, there's reason to believe Cease has another gear he can reach in a better situation.