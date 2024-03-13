MLB Insider: Grading 3 trade proposals for White Sox ace Dylan Cease
Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease is available to the right suitor. But will the Yankees, Padres and Rangers step to the plate?
Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease is on the trade block. The 2022 AL Cy Young finalist took a step back last season, but still finished the season strong. Cease had a 4.58 ERA and 1.418 WHIP, leaving much to be desired on the mound as he enters the 2024 campaign.
Still, Cease has plenty of trade value. He's set to make just $8 million this season wherever he plays, and he has another year left on his contract. Despite the trade package it would cost to acquire him, Cease's monetary value is far less than what it would take to acquire either Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell, which explains the overall interest for him on the open market.
I should note that I do not have any direct knowledge of which players would be involved in a Cease trade beyond what I've reported. This is purely an exercise based on trade packages both Fansided and other websites have pitched, some of which come with direct knowledge of the Cease negotiations.
Dylan Cease trade package
Dylan Cease-Rangers trade package grade
On Tuesday night, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Rangers were interested in Dylan Cease. The Rangers rotation could use some work, especially now that Jordan Montgomery is seemingly unlikely to return. Those are Chris Young's words from a few weeks ago at spring training, not mine. Trading for Cease would provide the Rangers with a far cheaper option atop their starting rotation.
Rosenthal noted three players of interest for the White Sox. It's unclear if the trade package would include more than this, but on the surface it's a little light, which is rather surprising given the White Sox previous asking price for Cease.
Utilityman Ezequiel Durán, pitching prospect prospect Brock Porter and former first-round pick Jack Leiter could be included in any trade for Cease. However, Durán slashed .226/.296/.315 with just two home runs and 11 RBI in 50 games down the stretch. In his two seasons of professional baseball, Leiter has a 5.37 ERA in 43 appearances (42 starts) and 177.2 innings of work. Porter, meanwhile, has some pretty major command issues.
MLB trade grade: 2.5/10
Dylan Cease-Padres trade package grade
Fansided's Mark Powell pitched a San Diego Padres trade for Dylan Cease. The Padres were mentioned in Rosenthal's earlier article as a potential suitor. AJ Preller has long been interested in Cease, but failed to put together a trade package good enough to entice White Sox general manager Chris Getz, who is aiming high.
Any Padres offer for Cease would have to outbid the Rangers, which shouldn't be all that tough if Rosenthal's reporting is correct. Preller has a ton of prospects to choose from, and can add some MLB talent as well.
Powell pitched a trade involving Johnny Brito and Drew Thorpe (No. 85 prospect), plus RHP Adam Mazur (No. 10 prospect) and OF Homer Bush Jr. (No. 14 prospect). Brito had a successful MLB stint last season, while Thorpe, Mazur and Bush Jr. aren't far from the majors. The Padres strong farm system makes this trade more likely, and more in line with the White Sox thinking.
MLB trade grade: 6.5/10
Dylan Cease-Yankees trade package
It could be argued that no team has a greater need for Dylan Cease than the New York Yankees. Rosenthal confirmed that the Yankees have inquired about Cease, but so far have not met the White Sox asking price.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is set to miss 1-2 months at the very least with an elbow injury. As Jon Heyman notes, Cole is set to get a second opinion from doctor Neil ElAttrache.
"Several Yankees doctors and ElAttrache have viewed Cole’s preliminary film, and while none has detected a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, there’s enough concern about the ligament that ElAttrache has suggested an in-person visit. Word is that the defending AL Cy Young Award winner will be out for an “extended period,” although for now, the hope and belief is that Cole has a chance to return sometime in May or early June."
A Yankees trade offer for Cease would again have to outbid the Rangers. In doing so, Fansided's Zach Rotman thought New York would include top-100 prospect Roderick Arias, along with Chase Hampton (No. 4 prospect), Austin Wells (No. 5 prospect) and Clayton Beeter (No. 14 prospect).
That trade package is loaded with young talent, and a top-100 prospect. In theory, it's exactly what the White Sox are looking for. Yet, the Yankees are an organization which values internal development. Don't expect a deal like this anytime soon.