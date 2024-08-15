1 team that should claim Elias Diaz on waivers, 1 team that should avoid temptation
By Mark Powell
Elias Diaz was considered one of the top trade candidates at his position prior to the deadline. However, his value cratered much like his statistics in the month of July, and the Rockies held onto their catcher rather than trading him as a rental for far less value than once hoped.
Diaz was batting .307 with a .800 OPS through the month of June. In July, those numbers went way down, as he hit .183 with a .452 OPS. August hasn't been all that much better. Diaz is a rare two-way talent at his position, but he's certainly better at the plate than he is behind it. Because of this, it's not all that surprising the Rockies placed the catcher on waivers. He's unlikely to re-sign, and he's not performing well.
Many pundits questioned the Rockies trade deadline strategy, which included holding onto Diaz and infielder Ryan McMahon, who is signed through 2027 and could have brought back quite a haul. However, perhaps Colorado doesn't think they're that far from that elusive competitive window.
Now that Diaz is readily available, which teams could pursue him?
Arizona Diamondbacks should consider Elias Diaz
The Diamondbacks were set at catcher as recently as a week ago. However, injuries can change everything in baseball. Gabriel Moreno's left abductor strain, which the Diamondbacks briefly considered surgery for, will keep him out for most of the remaining season. As Arizona chases the likes of Los Angeles and San Diego for the NL West crown, the hottest team in MLB could use some reinforcements.
That is where Diaz comes in. At the very least, Diaz is another body who has some familiarity with Arizona's pitching staff, given he plays in the same division. Diaz should fit seamlessly into the Arizona clubhouse given how well they are playing. Winning is the ultimate cure for all differences. And, most importantly, playing for the Diamondbacks would give Diaz a chance to play in the postseason.
Chicago Cubs should pass on Elias Diaz for now
The Cubs were linked to Diaz prior to the trade deadline, but his downswing coincided with a losing streak on the north side of Chicago. However, the Cubs have rebounded to the point where they're only six games back of the third NL Wild Card spot. That still seems like too steep of a deficit to add a player like Diaz, despite the Cubs needs at catcher.
Chicago can and should target a long-term catching upgrade this winter. That is where Diaz can come into play, especially if his rough second half can make him more affordable. The Cubs were reportedly interested in Angels backstop Logan O'Hoppe before they were hung up on by Perry Minasian at the deadline.
Diaz fits the bill as that long-term upgrade, but adding him now does little to help that pursuit, and robs the 33-year-old of a chance to play in the postseason. He's been stuck with the Rockies for far too long.