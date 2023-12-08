MLB Rumors: Executives are enamored with questionable sources on Ohtani free agency as regular fans
Several questionable sources are making odd predictions on what will happen next with Shohei Ohtani's free agency. Meanwhile, nothing has yet been confirmed.
By Curt Bishop
Shohei Ohtani could potentially make his decision on which team to join as soon as today, according to MLB insiders. But as the news spreads, different reports are coming from different sources, which have thrown fans for a loop.
Firstly, it's important to say that Ohtani has yet to make a decision as of this article's publication according to insiders. But that's not stopping downright weird reports and rumors from getting out there.
On Twitter, fans have taken notice of the fact that there is a private jet heading to Toronto later today. While it may ultimately turn out to be nothing, some fans are suggesting this private jet could be carrying Shohei Ohtani and that he has chosen the Toronto Blue Jays as his next destination.
Even trusted sources, such as Blue Jays insider Ben Nicholson-Smith appears to be enthralled with these so-called reports.
Nicholson-Smith notes that this private jet report has big consequences for the entire MLB industry, depending on where it leads. He also noted that various executives and agents are similarly intrigued.
However, it doesn't end there. Canadian Opera singer Clarence Frazer tweeted that Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi has reserved an entire upscale sushi restaurant near Rogers Center for tonight, and that at least 50 people are expected to attend. This is something that Nicholson-Smith alluded to in his tweet.
Frazer has no known credibility as an MLB insider, so take this one with a huge helping of salt.
Frazer used several Blue Jays-centric hashtags in his tweet, which also appears to be leading fans, executives, and agents alike according to Nicholson-Smith down the rabbit hole.
These reports obviously come from unverified sources, but it's quite something that top executives around Major League Baseball seem as equally enthralled as the casual fan would be.
Again, this could all end up being nothing, but either way, it makes for a very interesting story, no matter how unreliable the sources may be. Considering Ohtani's free agency has been largely secretive, it leaves a huge appetite for imaginations to want to run wild.
At the end of the day, this is just a fun sequence of events that took place on social media and got almost everybody in the baseball world's attention. We'll have to wait and see if anything ultimately comes of this.