A Dodgers-White Sox emergency trade after Yoshinobu Yamamoto injury
By Mark Powell
Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto exited his start against the Kansas City Royals with triceps tightness. It is expected that the Dodgers will place Yamamoto on the injured list, especially since his velocity was down for the two innings he did pitch against Kansas City.
If Yamamoto is forced to miss more time than expected, then the Dodgers need to make a move. Los Angeles' rotation was already a sore spot heading into the season, despite trading for Tyler Glasnow and signing Yamamoto. They ought to be much-improved in 2025 if Shohei Ohtani returns to regular pitching duties.
Right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller is expected to return from the injured list in the coming days, and should get the first chance to replace Yamamoto in the rotation. However, given the Dodgers always tend to go big or go home, a trade shouldn't be ruled out. Los Angeles has been linked to starting pitching upgrades for the past few months, as well as welcome bullpen additions.
With Yamamoto out for the next few weeks, it will give the Dodgers a chance to evaluate their starting rotation without him in it. Yamamoto was bound to take some time to adjust to the major leagues, whether it be the workload or potential injuries. Frankly, avoiding a long-term injury should be seen as a win here.
How would the Los Angeles Dodgers replace Yoshinobu Yamamoto?
If Yamamoto is out long-term, a replacement could be Garrett Crochet, though he would be an expensive addition. The White Sox are asking a lot for their young ace, who has surprised even Chris Getz and Co. with his production so far in 2024. Thus far, Crochet has a 3.16 ERA in a league-leading 15 starts, along with a league-best 116 strikeouts.
Believe it or not, this is a star-studded return for the White Sox. In this scenario, the Dodgers are desperate for starting pitching. If Yamamoto is out for the long haul, Chicago has all the leverage.
Rushing is the Dodgers top prospect and a top-100 prospect overall in baseball. He is the biggest get for Chicago. Martin is a top-10 pitching prospect in the Dodgers system, and not far from MLB-ready. Morales, meanwhile, is a lottery ticket ranked in the Dodgers top-20 who is just 17 years old. If he works out in the international system, Morales will quicly rise up these rankings at an in-demand position on the infield.
The baseball world awaits word on the extent of Yamamoto's injury, especially if he undergoes a second opinion. Hopefully he isn't out long, but if he is, expect Crochet to be in play with multiple years of control.