A Dodgers-White Sox trade to guarantee multiple World Series for Los Angeles
By Jacob Mountz
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made one thing clear: they’re going to push for a World Series victory at all costs. With a lineup consisting of Mookie Betts (when he returns), Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers have proven they mean business.
Not long after dumping loads of money to bring in Ohtani and Yamamoto, their pitching staff began falling apart. That same trend continued in recent days as Tyler Glasnow hit the IL. As their plans quickly crumbled, the Dodgers tried something everyone expected from a team with tons of money and a burning ambition for another championship. They contacted the White Sox and made an offer for Garrett Crochet. And in another move that could be expected of a losing team holding out for the best offer, the White Sox said no.
But the word disappointment in the Dodger dictionary is defined as the feeling one gets when the Dodgers’ season is over and no trophy has come of it. It doesn’t say anything about one rejection deterring them. And with the recent event of being swept by another postseason contender in the Philadelphia Phillies, you can be sure a fire has been lit under Dodgers’ management.
While many excuses can be used to explain this bizarre ‘sweep’ occurrence (no Mookie, no Glasnow, no Muncy, and so on and so forth), the Dodgers management does not make excuses; they make deals. If there is one thing you can safely bet on, it’s that the Dodgers will have revenge.
The Dodger’s key target, Crochet, currently owns a 3.02 ERA through 107.1 IP with an MLB leading 150 Ks and only 23 BBs. He is under club control through 2026.
So, what package could land the Dodgers a new ace?
A Dodgers-White Sox trade that sends Garrett Crochet to LA
Edgardo Henriquez
Edgardo Henriquez has rocketed through the Dodger’s minor league system from Low-A to Double-A after pitching just 22.2 innings. Now, the 22-year-old right-handed reliever has pitched 34 innings across those three levels with a 2.38 ERA and a whopping 60 strikeouts. What’s even more enticing are the 15 walks in that time and the .154 opponent average over the same 34-inning span. With four times as many strikeouts as opposed to walks, Henriquez is looking like a future bullpen star.
James Outman
James Outman hasn’t had the year anyone expected in the majors. In 120 ABs, Outman posted a .158 AVG with 3 HR. This pales in comparison to his season last year when he posted a .248/.353/.437 slash line with 23 HR through 483 ABs. He also has plus speed stealing 16 bases in 19 attempts. While his year in the majors isn’t going well, his Triple-A numbers are looking much better. In 147 ABs, Outman posted a .279 AVG with 9 HR. Unfortunately, it seems Outman’s astronomic strikeout rate has hindered his career in the majors. But if he can get past it, the 27-year-old Outman might make a decent power-hitting outfielder with plus speed.
Dalton Rushing
The No. 48 prospect on the MLB’s Top 100 Prospects list and the top prospect in the Dodgers system, Dalton Rushing is a big selling point. With Will Smith signed through 2033 and Freddie Freeman signed through 2027, there doesn’t appear to be much room for a 1B/C in the Dodgers’ organization making him a perfect trade piece. The 23-year-old Rushing is hitting .266 with 10 HR through 229 ABs in Double-A. While not jaw-dropping, his .377 OBP this year is enticing.
River Ryan
The 25-year-old right-hander, River Ryan, is currently the Dodgers’ No. 4 prospect. In 20.1 IP this year, Ryan has pitched to a 2.21 ERA with 27 Ks and 7 BBs through three minor league levels. With plus pitches all across the board, Ryan is expected to be a number two or three starter that could see the majors sometime this year or next.
Andre Lipcius
Andre Lipcius saw a brief time in the majors last year with the Detroit Tigers where he went 10/35 with a home run. Now a second baseman with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate, the 26-year-old Lipcius is making a compelling case to play in the majors. Through 347 ABs, Lipcius has hit 19 HR with a .285 AVG and .354 OBP. His combination of power and on-base make him an intriguing trade chip.
Dodgers get Michael Soroka
In addition to acquiring Crochet, the Dodgers would receive Michael Soroka. Now a failed starter, Soroka has found new life as a long reliever. After posting a 2.68 ERA through 174.2 IP in 2019, Soroka was thought to be the Braves’ new ace. Unfortunately, year after year, he faced extensive injuries. He missed two entire consecutive years before returning last year for only 32.1 innings. Today, Soroka maintains an ERA of 5.25 through 72 IP, more innings than he’s pitched in the past four years combined. He is in now the last year of his current contract.
Though his ERA isn’t compelling, he has done quite well since moving to the bullpen. Meanwhile, the Dodgers’ bullpen is going through a hard time having dealt with injuries adding to their pitching woes. Soroka might be the reliever that can help hold the beleaguered Dodgers pitching staff together.
Should the Dodgers land Crochet, they would instantly become World Series favorites. Next year, when all the injured starters return to the mound, the Dodgers will boast a rotation of Ohtani, Crochet, Glasnow, Yamamoto, Gonsolin, and potentially Kershaw (player option). With Crochet in the rotation, the Dodgers will go from WS favorites this year to sure locks next year.