MLB Insider: 3 potential trade fits for White Sox starter Garrett Crochet
Entering the season, there were questions about whether the Chicago White Sox would put Garrett Crochet in the rotation or leave him in the bullpen. Instead, the White Sox made the left-hander the Opening Day starter, and he has had a firm grip atop the rotation ever since.
Crochet, 25, has been a revelation for the White Sox. In 17 games, he has posted a 3.05 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 94.1 innings. He’s been arguably the best starting pitcher on the White Sox and considering his production, as well as his contract – he’s earning only $800,000 in 2024 and isn’t a free agent until 2027 – he will be among the most highly coveted pitchers on a limited trade market.
There are questions surrounding Crochet, of course, including his injury history. He missed all of the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and pitched in only 25 games in the majors and minors last season due to a shoulder injury. His 94.1 innings this year are already a career-high in the majors, so teams could have questions on whether this production is sustainable for an entire 162-game season.
Here are three potential fits for Crochet.
3. Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers’ rotation has been decimated by injuries this season, and their need for another starting pitcher is evident. The team acquired veteran Dallas Keuchel from the Mariners for cash, but he feels like a short-term solution.
Crochet would fill both a short- and long-term need in Milwaukee and would add to their foundation of starters that includes Freddy Peralta, DL Hall, Robert Gasser and Jacob Misiorowski.
2. Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers could certainly use another starting pitcher, especially another long-term answer, and Crochet would be a wonderful addition.
They have the prospects to facilitate a trade. They are a team that isn’t afraid to swing big and considering Crochet’s salary, they wouldn’t have to stretch payroll too much to complete the trade. Which could then allow them to add elsewhere. There are a lot of possibilities here that could entice president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
1. Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles need starting pitching. They also have perhaps the biggest stockpile of young assets to trade from and acquire any player that they want. Which makes Crochet, whose asking price figures to be high, a logical and reasonable target for Baltimore.
There will surely be conversations between the two sides and considering the previous conversations Chicago and Baltimore had about Dylan Cease, there is obvious familiarity between the two sides.