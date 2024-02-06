MLB Rumors: Giants in discussions with top free agent slugger
The San Francisco Giants have made some key moves this winter to enhance their postseason chances. But recent reports indicate that they may not be done just yet
By Curt Bishop
The San Francisco Giants have made a few key moves that could help them bounce back into contention in 2024 after missing the postseason for two consecutive years. That includes a new manager in Bob Melvin, who will shape the team after Gabe Kepler was fired.
As spring training draws near, the Giants remain interested in several of the final remaining free agents.
According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants have had discussions with veteran slugger Jorge Soler.
Slusser notes that the Giants were previously in on Rhys Hoskins before he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers and also remain interested in Matt Chapman, Cody Bellinger, and Blake Snell in addition to Soler.
Giants showing interest in Soler
Soler had a strong season with the Miami Marlins in 2023, hitting .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBI. He also posted an OPS of .853.
The 2021 World Series MVP would be a solid fit in San Francisco, as they are in need of another middle-of-the-order bat, even after signing Jung Hoo Lee. Former designated hitter Joc Pederson recently departed for the Arizona Diamondbacks, signing a one-year, $9.5 million contract
The Giants as currently constructed aren't on par with the Los Angeles Dodgers and defending National League champion Diamondbacks, but a few moves could give them a chance to compete for a Wild Card spot.
Soler is a two-time World Series champion and former All-Star. The 31-year-old would bring some valuable veteran experience to a very young Giants club that looks ready to take the next step toward contention.
San Francisco finished with a record of 79-83 last season, which was only good for fourth place in the NL West. The Giants have significantly regressed since their surprise 107-win season in 2021.
But Soler could give them the offensive boost they need and would cost significantly less than Bellinger.
Slusser notes that signing Soler wouldn't affect the Giants payroll too significantly, as their projected payroll stands at $150 million. That is below the projected Major-League average.