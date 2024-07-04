A Braves-Cubs trade for a Ronald Acuña Jr. replacement who just made history
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves have tried to find an internal replacement for Ronald Acuña Jr. for quite some time. As the Braves come to terms with their NL Wild Card status, they ought to be seeking upgrades in the outfield and rotation.
Atlanta's starting outfield of Adam Duvall, Michael Harris II and Jarred Kelenic is formidable, but not dominant. The Braves will not win a World Series with that trio, barring a major change in production. This much I know.
Alex Anthopoulos has a number of options a month ahead of the trade deadline. The first, and most obvious, is to stick with the group they've put together, perhaps sign an old friend like Eddie Rosario, and call it a day. That would be a major disappointment that expects Anthopoulos to pull off a magic trick.
Rather than trading for Luis Robert Jr. or another star who would cost the vast majority of their top prospect capital, the Braves could trade for someone like Ian Happ. Happ is a switch-hitter, and under contract through 2027. At his best, he's a productive outfielder who can hit from both sides of the plate, and provides power. He's not an elite defender, sure, but Happ can play the corners just fine.
What a Braves-Cubs trade for Ian Happ would look like
On Thursday, Happ made Cubs history by becoming the first Chicago slugger to hit a home run from both sides of the plate since Victor Caratini in 2019. Happ's achievement is just a glimmer of his potential, and something the Braves ought to cash in on while they can. The Cubs won't be down forever.
Happ is slashing .227/.343/.343 so far this season with 11 home runs. He's not hitting at an All-Star level right now, but the former first-round pick would fit right in with the Braves. Happ's flexibility at the plate is a huge plus, whether he's in the starting lineup or coming off the bench.
Ritchie would be the prize in this trade, as he's a top-5 prospect in the Braves system and just 21 years old. Ritchie is in A-ball as of this writing, and still has a long way to go in his development before he's considered MLB-ready. Per MLB Pipeline, Ritchie features a fastball in the mid-90's and his out pitch is his slider, which can wipe out hitters away. Franklin V is 25 years old and is an afterthought in the Braves system. However, a fresh start with the Cubs could do him some good. He'd provide organizational depth.
The Braves can't afford to wait, especially if they hope to make a run at the Phillies in the NL East. The time is now to swing a deal.