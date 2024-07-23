MLB Insider: 3 fits for starting pitchers who could be traded at the deadline
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is a week away and talks around baseball are picking up, but it has not led to any activity. The lack of sellers, as well as teams being on the fringe, has the trade market in a “stalemate,” according to one high-ranking National League executive.
But as the week moves on, trade activity will further increase. Teams will identify themselves as buyers or sellers, or decide to stand pat. There are some clues, however, about who could be available – and we’ll try to identify three teams that could be fits for three starting pitchers who have been featured in trade rumors.
Garrett Crochet: Los Angeles Dodgers
The rumors that the Dodgers are big-game hunting are loud. They will be in the market for a high-end starting pitcher, even with Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow coming off the Injured List, and there is no better option on the market than Garrett Crochet.
Of course, there are concerns about how many innings Crochet has left this season. He’s already at a career high in innings and could be a candidate for a relief role at some point in 2024. But he’s under contract through 2026, meaning the Dodgers or any other acquiring team, would have him in the rotation for at least two full seasons. But he’d still help this season and could be a key piece for the Dodgers as they push toward a championship.
Zach Eflin: St. Louis Cardinals
There are no guarantees that the Rays will trade Zach Eflin. But after moving Aaron Civale and Phil Maton, there’s a chance that Tampa Bay will move Eflin and attempt to shed his $18 million salary in 2025.
One team that makes sense is the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in need of another starting pitcher. One person close to Eflin believes he could have an Adam Wainwright-type impact on the Cardinals, both on and off the field, and be a stabilizer in the rotation in 2024 and beyond.
Jack Flaherty: San Diego Padres
The Padres are in the market for a starting pitcher and Jack Flaherty is among the top options available. It’s unclear if the Padres are interested in the right-hander, but his connections to current manager Mike Shildt from their time in St. Louis are worth monitoring over the next week.