MLB Insider: Grading the likelihood Juan Soto, Dylan Cease, Bo Bichette are traded this offseason
Dylan Cease
Of any pitcher not named Tyler Glasnow on the trade market, Dylan Cease has the best chance to be moved.
The White Sox have signaled to teams that they will listen on anyone on their roster and are willing to move them if the right offer comes along. That goes for Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez, and it certainly goes for Cease. And if the White Sox do move Cease, who is under control for two more seasons, they should get an astronomical haul in return.
Which would be very tempting for a team that’s in need of a retool. It could position the White Sox for more sustainable success down the line and allow them to maximize Cease’s value, as a contract extension looks increasingly unlikely as his agent, Scott Boras, rarely does extensions for his clients.
There figures to be a long list of suitors for Cease, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves both mentioned. Another team that makes sense is the Baltimore Orioles, who have the prospect capital to facilitate a deal and have been poking around the starting pitcher market. There will be many other teams involved here, too, as the opportunity to acquire an ace and have him for two full seasons will be incredibly tempting for contending clubs.
Odds: 75%