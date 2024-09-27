MLB insider says Yankees could make sense as landing spot for rival in free agency
By Austin Owens
One of the most beloved names in the Houston Astros organization over the last nine seasons is Alex Bregman. Back in 2019, Bregman signed a five-year, $100 million deal. Since then, the right han-ed third baseman has stayed consistent and become someone opposing pitchers do not look forward to facing.
With the Astros capturing the AL West in 2024, Bregman is locked in on helping his team make a magical postseason run. However, once the Astros season ends, Bregman will be faced with some big decisions as he will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.
Fans at Minute Maid Park are fully aware that this could be Bregman's last season in Houston as they gave him a warm standing ovation in the Astros' final regular season home game.
Alex Bregman to the Yankees? MLB insider links third baseman to Astros' rival
Over the last several years, the Houston Astros and New York Yankees have met in the postseason multiple times. Naturally this has created a hatred between these two fan bases, especially after the Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017. So, it is hard to imagine a player of Bregman's caliber switching sides. However, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, that could make a lot of sense.
"Alex Bregman has rallied big-time (17 homers since July 1), but while the Astros will try again, the sides were said far apart on a contract as of last spring. Could the Yankees make sense for Bregman? Jazz Chisholm Jr. could move to second, where he’s Gold Glove caliber," writes Heyman.
The Yankees just clinched their 21st division title but as we know, general manager Brian Cashman is never satisfied with the team he has. At the trade deadline this year, the Yankees added utility man Jazz Chisholm who has spent most of his time at the hot corner.
While the addition of Chisholm could make one wonder why the Yankees would want to spend money on Bregman knowing his asking price will be through the roof, we could see an absolute super team in the Bronx in 2025.
Position wise, it is an easy fix. Slide Chisholm over to second base and let Bregman play third. With the disappointing season D.J. LeMahieu has had, manager Aaron Boone would have no issue making this move. Plus, Chisholm would man second over Gleyber Torres, who has shown to be a liability at the position while also being set to hit free agency.
Could you imagine a lineup that included Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Chisholm, and Bregman? If the Yankees are as aggressive as they usually are in free agency this offseason, we very well could see this come to fruition.