MLB Rumors: John Mozeliak’s big reveal puts Chaim Bloom in Cardinals spotlight
St. Louis Cardinals front office executive John Mozeliak could leave the team in Chaim Bloom's hands in just a few years.
By Mark Powell
It's been a busy offseason for the St. Louis Cardinals. John Mozeliak has added to the Cards rotation in a big way -- a promise he made at the end of a lackluster season -- by signing Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson. There could be more to come in that department on the trade market shortly.
In the front office, the Cardinals hired Chaim Bloom, formerly of the Boston Red Sox. Bloom was unceremoniously let go despite rebuilding the Red Sox farm system into one of the best in baseball, and decreasing spending, as he was asked to do.
Unsurprisingly, Boston's major-league product suffered as a result. Fenway Sports Group put Bloom in a lose-lose situation, without proper resources and a demand from ownership to lessen the financial blow.
Will Chaim Bloom take over for John Mozeliak with the Cardinals?
In St. Louis, Bloom will serve as an advisor of sorts.
“When you look at our steady state over the last 25 years, we really haven’t had a lot of those outside voices to come in. Chaim has had an accomplished career and allowing him to come in and look behind the curtain and give us some insights is exciting, and it’s something we look forward to," Mozeliak said upon hiring Bloom.
That outside perspective could prove essential for an organization heading in the wrong direction. The initial thought among Cardinals fans is that Bloom may one day take over for Mozeliak. While it's a little premature to declare anything for certain, Mozeliak added more fuel to that fire this weekend.
So then what happens after the next two years? Bloom, who has experience in the role Mozeliak is leaving, would make sense as an heir-apparent, especially once he has a few years under his belt in St. Louis.
For now, Bloom is in a part-time role reporting to Mozeliak. If he proves himself in that environment, then perhaps that role will change somewhere down the line.