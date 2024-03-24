Jordan Montgomery could betray Rangers with latest surprise team rumor
Jordan Montgomery has been linked to the Rangers, Yankees and more. Yet, his latest potential suitor would sting extra for Texas fans.
By Mark Powell
The Texas Rangers have reportedly all but dropped out of the Jordan Montgomery sweepstakes. Texas GM Chris Young previously stated there was very little room on the books for someone of Montgomery's stature. Much of that has to do with the lack of local TV revenue.
The Rangers signed Michael Lorenzen to fill a rotation void. Lorenzen, who was an All-Star in 2023 with the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Phillies, is a fine mid-rotation add. He is no Montgomery, however.
The Scott Boras client is still looking for a new home. With Blake Snell becoming a San Francisco Giant last week, Montgomery is the best pitcher available on the open market.
On Sunday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic -- as well as Bob Nightengale of USA Today -- hinted at some surprise teams interested in Montgomery. Nightengale revealed the Phillies, which shouldn't come as an overwhelming surprise due to the injury to Taijuan Walker. Bowden took matters a step further, though, with one looming suitor.
Could the Arizona Diamondbacks sign Jordan Montgomery?
The Diamondbacks rotation was assumed complete after they signed Eduardo Rodriguez earlier this winter. The trio of Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Rodriguez (along with the rest of the rotation) ought to be enough. This week, however, Rodriguez went down with a lat strain and will open the season on the injured list.
“He's going to be shut down from throwing until he's asymptomatic,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “I know you guys want to know lengths of time, all the common questions that I want to know, but we don't know. That's gonna depend on how he progresses and how he's feeling day by day. We're going to assess it daily, and then build it up from there and the return will be determined by the length of time that he's down.”
With Rodriguez's timeline a bit of a mystery, Arizona reportedly could have some interest in Montgomery.
The Diamondbacks rotation is deep enough that they don't necessarily need Monty. However, to compete in the crowded NL West, Montgomery would be a worthwhile addition.
Sticking it to the Rangers -- the team which beat them in 2023 World Series -- would serve as an added bonus.