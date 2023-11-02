MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery dark horse, Soto trade update, Bellinger-Astros
- Cody Bellinger to Astros?
- Don't get hopes up about a Soto trade
- Could Jordan Montgomery fit the Braves needs?
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Could Braves be a fit for Jordan Montgomery?
With the World Series having finally come to a close, the period for free agency will soon begin for all 30 MLB teams.
By Monday, players not under contract will be eligible to sign with whichever team they choose. One such player is left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who was a key member of the Texas Rangers run to their first World Series title.
But with the offseason officially underway, the time has come for speculation on where certain players will go. One potential dark-horse candidate for Montgomery to keep an eye on is the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta had the best record in all of baseball this year, winning 104 games. They already have Max Fried, Spencer Strider, and Bryce Elder in their rotation. But adding a proven winner in Montgomery could give them a major advantage in what figures to be a very interesting NL East race next year.
Montgomery was traded to Texas from the St. Louis Cardinals. The veteran left-hander had 22 quality starts during the regular season, which was the fourth-most in all of baseball.
Despite the depth in their starting rotation, the Braves may not be able to retain Charlie Morton. But Montgomery could be a solid replacement.