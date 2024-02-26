MLB rumors: Jordan Montgomery destination heating up, Cubs add 1B competition, Angels Ohtani replacement
- The Angels are zeroing in on pitching replacements
- Cubs add a veteran to their youthful 1B competition
- Jordan Montgomery's destination appears to be coming clearer
By Josh Wilson
Jordan Montgomery and the Red Sox are finally admitting they're perfect for each other
Just like Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs, who finally made things official over the weekend, Jordan Montgomery and the Boston Red Sox just feel right for one another.
Apparently, the two sides are getting close to admitting that, finally. Buster Olney reports that the two sides shared a Zoom call over the last few days. Peter Gammons confirms that an executive said that the two sides met and suggests a deal could happen soon (though curiously, Gammons says a National League executive told him this).
For non-baseball reasons, Montgomery would fit right in. He already spends a good bit of time in the Boston area, and his wife is currently a medical resident in the Boston metro. For baseball reasons, the Red Sox desperately need starting pitching, and Montgomery's steady production and availability -- not to mention his playoff and World Series-winning experience -- would fit the hand like a glove for Boston.
Boston added Lucas Giolito this offseason, but it's really hard to get overly excited about that move. Giolito had a great start to the year with the Cubs that wound up with a sub-4.00 ERA, but his stints with the Los Angeles Angels (6.89 ERA in six starts) and Cleveland Guardians (7.04 ERA in seven starts) left a bad taste in the mouth and creates a huge question that Boston will be the home of the answer for, for better or worse: Which Giolito is the real one?
Meanwhile, Montgomery has bounced around from the Yankees to the Cardinals to the Rangers and produced at a high clip at each destination, no matter the circumstances. While some players get bounced around in trades because they're easy filler or because teams don't have a spot for them, Montgomery gets moved around because he's continually been perceived as great trade value for the team acquiring him. Now, he likely wants to find a more permanent home.
Since the 2021 season Monty has put up a 3.48 ERA with a WHIP of 1.184 and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.6.