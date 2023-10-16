MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery Yankees return, Blake Snell dark horse, Yamamoto update
- Could Jordan Montgomery return to the Yankees?
- A dark horse team has emerged for free agent Blake Snell.
- All the latest on Japanese free agent Yoshinobu Yamomoto
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Seattle a possibility for Blake Snell
In the same piece, Nightengale mentioned another very interesting possibility. Blake Snell is set to enter free agency along with pitchers such as Sonny Gray and Aaron Nola. The San Diego Padres left-hander is the odds-on favorite to win the Cy Young in the National League.
The 30-year-old won 14 games and posted a 2.25 ERA, which was the best mark in all of baseball. However, Nightengale notes an interesting potential fit for the veteran left-hander, listing the Seattle Mariners as a team to look out for.
Snell is a native of Seattle and would be an interesting fit for the Mariners. Nightengale also notes that if the Mariners were to sign him, they might be willing to trade from their starting pitching depth in order to acquire some position players.
The Mariners had been in trade discussions with the Cardinals earlier in the season, and Logan Gilbert was on St. Louis' radar. Should the Mariners sign Snell, perhaps the Mariners could resume trade talks with teams in need of starting pitching.
Other pieces they could look to trade include Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo. Facing a rotation featuring Snell, Robbie Ray, Luis Castillo, and George Kirby would be a tall order.