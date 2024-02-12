MLB Rumors: Jorge Soler locked in 'staring contest' with top suitor
Jorge Soler is one of many star players who remain unsigned. While several teams, including the San Francisco Giants, have been in touch with him, there has been no progress towards a deal.
By Curt Bishop
The San Francisco Giants are a team in desperate need of some power in their lineup, even after signing outfielder Jung Hoo Lee.
One player they have been in touch with is Jorge Soler.
The 2021 World Series MVP hit 36 home runs last season with the Miami Marlins and later opted out of the final year of his deal with the team.
Jon Morosi notes that the Giants have maintained interest in him for most of the offseason but that at the moment there is no progress toward a deal and the two sides are locked in a "staring contest."
San Francisco Giants, Jorge Soler in 'staring contest'
Morosi also noted that the Giants and other teams have been willing to offer Soler a two-year contract. However, the veteran outfielder is reportedly seeking a three-year deal or a two-year agreement with a player option for a third.
That is where things are currently being held up, according to Morosi.
Soler would be a key addition for the Giants as they try to bounce back into contention after two straight years out of the postseason. In addition to his 36 home runs, Soler drove in 75 runs and posted and OPS .853.
The Giants have quietly had a very productive offseason. After signing Lee to a six-year, $113 million contract, San Francisco traded for former Cy Young Robbie Ray and signed Jordan Hicks to a four-year, $44 million deal.
If Soler ultimately does not land in San Francisco, the Giants have a backup plan.
Morosi explained that if Soler does not work out, they could easily pivot to Matt Chapman. New manager Bob Melvin managed Chapman during their time together with the Oakland Athletics, and Morosi notes that Melvin is "a big Matt Chapman fan."
Either way, San Francisco needs a little offensive boost in order to contend again.