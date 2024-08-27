Behemoth vs. behemoth: Juan Soto's free agency will pit rivals against each other
The New York Yankees are under a ton of pressure when this season ends. Juan Soto will become the biggest free agent since, well, Shohei Ohtani. Which means he is probably in line for the second-biggest contract in MLB history, with some speculating that it could exceed $600 million in total value. He won't defer it all like Ohtani either.
It's exceedingly uncommon for 25-year-old stars of Soto's caliber to just... be available. Teams will line up around the block to sign the four-time All-Star. Even Scott Boras can't mess this one up. Soto is going to receive a bag. The question is, from whom?
All eyeballs are naturally on the Yankees. If New York reaches the mountaintop, it would be inexcusable to let Soto walk. If New York flames out in the postseason, losing Soto is a one-way ticket to mass panic in the fandom.
Soto is going to look for the best offer, though, and there are teams equipped with the resources to challenge New York in a financial battle. None more so than the cross-town New York Mets, owned by the notoriously liquid Steve Cohen. The Mets are actually on the upswing for once, headlined by their own MVP candidate in Francisco Lindor. Soto could launch the Mets into the upper echelon of National League contention.
To quote ESPN's Jeff Passan, it is "behemoth vs. behemoth."
"The Yankees cannot lose Soto. If they win their first championship since 2009, they can't possibly let him go, and if they lose early in the postseason they'll panic about how much worse it would be without him," writes Passan. "Yet there stand the Mets, themselves in need of a middle-of-the-order bat, owned by a man in Steve Cohen who understands data better than any of his peers. And the data says that once a player hits 30, his career will likely regress. So to get a superstar for four full seasons before he turns 30 -- and do it without having to give up players in a trade -- makes him the consummate Mets target."
Mets primed to wage war for Juan Soto with cross-town rival Yankees
The Mets are equipped with a smart owner and incredibly deep pockets, so a strong Juan Soto push seems inevitable. It will be most fascinating to see if other teams can break into the race. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently proffered odds for 10 potential Juan Soto suitors, ranging from his ex-teams in Washington and San Diego, to other high-spending, big-market franchises, such as the Dodgers or Phillies.
It's natural to prop up the New York teams for Soto — the reasons are rather obvious — but there is plenty of motivation around the league to pursue a star of Soto's magnitude. The Dodgers are never short on cash. The Phillies have made plenty of splashy additions; Soto happens to be aformer teammate of Bryce Harper and Trea Turner. The Nats are a fun hypothetical. The Angels need to replace Shohei Ohtani. The Red Sox would love to dance on New York's grave.
And yet, for one reason or another, Passan is skeptical of other contenders truly meriting consideration from Soto. He is expecting a two-horse race. It's far too early to know the specifics of Soto's market, so there is plenty of time for new information to change these conversations. But, right now, Yankees and Mets fans should buckle in, because this winter could be one hell of a roller coaster.
Shohei Ohtani is arguably the greatest baseball player of his generation, but when factoring in age and potential longevity, Soto is right there in terms of free agent value. The dude is going to get paid. Now we wait to see who doles out the cash.