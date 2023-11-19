MLB Rumors: Kyle Wright trade explained, Mike Trout trade, Red Sox setback
- Red Sox suffer setback with key prospect
- Dodgers have bold plan to trade for Mike Trout
- Why the Braves sent Kyle Wright to the Royals
MLB Rumors: Dodgers want to sign Shohei Ohtani and trade for Mike Trout
The Los Angeles Dodgers' offseason plans go beyond trying to sign Shohei Ohtani.
According to MLB insider Héctor Gómez, the Dodgers are angling for a "very aggressive" Ohtani pursuit that also involves attempting to trade for 11-time All-Star Mike Trout, who missed 80 games due to injury last season.
As far as free agent pitches go, "We won 100 games, have a bunch of money, and will trade for your superstar teammate" is as good as it gets. The Dodgers have long been considered favorites on the Ohtani front, even if teams like the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Boston Red Sox cannot be discounted. He could also re-sign with the Los Angeles Angels, lest we forget that (still very real) possibility.
The Dodgers are the MLB's foremost star-hunters. They pried Freddie Freeman away from the Atlanta Braves after his won MVP and a World Series. Mookie Betts left the Red Sox for greener pastures and sunny LA skies. Ohtani reportedly "respects" the Dodgers' winning ways, and LA has five top-100 prospects to move in a potential trade for Trout.
That said, the Trout half of the equation feels more like wishful thinking than a concrete plan of action right now. Even if Ohtani leaves, there's no guarantee the Angels embrace the tank (even if that's the smart move). Trout also has a full no-trade clause. The 30-mile move to Dodger Stadium to play with a loaded lineup probably doesn't sound too bad, but Trout has been reluctant to engage with trade speculation in the past. He has spent his entire career extremely faithful to the Angels.
In the end, the Dodgers have the trade chips to make Trout a reality if the star requests a trade or permits the Angels to seek a trade. His no-trade clause gives him full autonomy of his next baseball home in the event of a trade, so he could easily force his way to the Dodgers. He could also force his way to the Philadelphia Phillies, his hometown team, or a different contender altogether. So, the Dodgers can't count their eggs before they've hatched in this scenario.
Still... a lineup of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Mike Trout to open games is quite the tantalizing thought.